MWRD leads the charge to provide aid for Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is responding to two communities’ water crises caused by torrential rainfall and damaged water infrastructure in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. At this time the MWRD Credit Union has opened two special accounts to receive donations from MWRD staff and the public to raise “funds for bottled water” to send to Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, Illinois. The special accounts will remain open through September 30, 2022. No donation is too small or too great.
The MWRD’s efforts are to provide water relief for these two communities, bring awareness to the importance of addressing and maintaining water infrastructure as a priority, and to assist the many residents who were without running water in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. This is an example of our many community contributions as clean water ambassadors.
All MWRD Board of Commissioners have committed to the efforts to raise funds for both water crisis, locally and in Jackson, Mississippi. MWRD Commissioners include President Kari K. Steele, Vice President Barbara J. McGowan, Chairman of Finance Marcelino Garcia, Commissioner Cameron Davis, Commissioner Kimberly DuBuclet, Commissioner Josina Morita, Commissioner Chakena D. Perry, Commissioner Eira L. Corral-Sepúlveda and Commissioner Mariyana T. Spyropoulos.
In-person donations are being accepted at two MWRD locations; MWRD Main Office Building at 100 E. Erie St., Chicago, IL. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (312-751-3111) and MWRD Stickney branch, 6001 W. Pershing Road, Cicero, IL on Tuesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (708-588-3885). Checks can be mailed to either location and made payable to the Clean Water for Dixmoor Fund or Clean Water for Jackson Fund.
“We are collecting bucks for bottles! Water is essential to sustaining life and every living creature. However, water awareness on all levels from knowing the Hydrologic Cycle, to maintaining water infrastructure as a priority should be essential to all, no matter the state, city, county, or community,” said MWRD President Kari K. Steele.
Our financial contribution will only be a drop in the bucket as it relates to the current water crisis of Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. Yet, we hope that our efforts express our compassion to assist and will provide some relief while better days are on the horizon for clean and accessible water.
The Jackson, Mississippi water crisis was essentially the result of flooding that overwhelmed Jackson’s largest water treatment plan and Dixmoor’s water system suffered multiple breaks that prompted residents to also be without clean water.
“The lives of residents in these communities directly impacted by the water crisis are stifled when they are denied the most valuable resource, water. It is important that we all do our part to let communities across the country know that we understand how the lack of clean water directly changes lives,” said MWRD Commissioner Kimberly DuBuclet.
The MWRD appreciates your donation. The ability to bathe, take a shower, drink clean water, send kids to school and for businesses to reopen is all part of the reliance on an infrastructure system that works. Our compassion matched with the purchase of bottled water will benefit both communities, both local and afar.
For additional information about how to contribute to the MWRD Credit Union special account “fund for bottled water” Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, IL contact MWRD President Kari K. Steele at 312-751-5696.