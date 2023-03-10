MWRD celebrates Black History Month with several events

Photo caption: FOURTH ANNUAL RAISING of the Pan-African Flag on February 1 at the MWRD’s Barbara J.

McGowan Main Office Building

As Black History Month concluded, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) hoped a month of activities stimulates new conversation and opportunities for diversity, equity and inclusion in the work of the MWRD to protect the region’s water environment.

The month began with the fourth annual raising of the Pan-African Flag on February 1 at the MWRD’s Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building at the same time staff at all seven MWRD water reclamation plants raised the flag.

Next, MWRD Vice President Kimberly Du Buclet moderated a panel at the building on Feb. 16 to discuss environmental justice issues and how community leaders and others advocate for equity. Presenters included: Alden Loury, Data Projects Editor, WBEZ; Naomi Davis, Founder/CEO, Blacks in Green™; Cheryl Johnson, Executive Director, People for Community Recovery; Greg Kelley, President, SEIU Healthcare; and Pastor Scott Onque’, Policy/Advocacy Director, Faith in Place. Lolita Thompson, P.E., Principal Civil Engineer, MWRD, Environmental Justice Section, and Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, provided remarks. Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton sent video remarks. Read more at this link and watch the program at https://youtu.be/tUfl3NoGiZA

“Our Black History Month event presents an evening to celebrate, commemorate and highlight our work in the context of equity and diversity,” said MWRD President Kari K. Steele. “We take into consideration environmental justice protections in our work to protect area water quality, and tonight’s forum elevates this important work for the diverse communities we serve. Thank you all for helping us celebrate and contribute to this conversation.”

MWRD ended the month with a virtual business roundtable to discuss how community leaders advocate for equity in contracting. The Feb. 22 event introduced contractors and business owners to MWRD procurement services, upcoming work at the MWRD and the MWRD’s Affirmative Action Ordinance which ensures fair and equitable contracting opportunities for contractors and consultants.

The MWRD has approximately $180 million in contracts this year. Vice President Du Buclet facilitated the business roundtable with area business leaders, including Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Director of Diversity Jonathan Jones, African American Contractor’s Association President Omar Shareef and Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Larry Ivory. MWRD staff, including Director of Procurement and Materials Management Darlene A. LoCascio, Director of Engineering Catherine O’Connor and Diversity Administrator Regina Berry, discussed upcoming contracts and how to participate in business opportunities with the MWRD. To see a recording of the video, visit the MWRD’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUL5AYsz20Y.

“We appreciate the opportunity to bring so many unique perspectives together for one night to commemorate Black History Month and advance causes of justice and equity in our region,” said Vice President Du Buclet. “Thank you to the many guests and staff who attended and made this a memorable occasion.”