Wednesday, June 30, 2021

6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT

The HistoryMakers

In honor of African American Music Appreciation Month, The HistoryMakers is thrilled to announce that that we are saluting thirteen MusicMakers and the musicians who inspired them with MusicMakers: This Is Our History. Tune in on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT to watch the tribute on our YouTube channel and please subscribe.

The MusicMakers highlighted include entertainment lawyer and music executive Larkin Arnold; music professor and composer William Banfield; blues harmonica player Sugar Blue; rapper and member of the Treacherous Three Kool Moe Dee, singer and member of The Originals Hank Dixon; gospel singer and television host Bobby Jones; singer and member of Gladys Knight & the Pips Merald “Bubba” Knight; music executive Miller London; singer and actress Freda Payne; singer and member of The Supremes Scherrie Payne; country singer Petrella Pollefeyt; trombonist and Motown musical arranger Paul Riser, Sr.; and operatic tenor George Irving Shirley.

We hope you’ll join us!