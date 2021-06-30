MUSICMAKERS: THIS IS OUR HISTORY

The HistoryMakers

In honor of African American Music Appreciation Month, opera tenor and professor George Shirley spoke about his career and his musical mentor, Roland Hayes. Shirley was the first African American tenor to perform a leading role at the Metropolitan Opera. Shirley was born on April 18, 1934 in Indianapolis, and by age four he performed in a musical trio with his parents within the Indianapolis church community. In 1955, Shirley became the first African American high school music teacher in the city of Detroit and a year later, he became the first African American to sing with the U.S. Army Chorus, where he decided to pursue a career in opera. In 1960, Shirley won the American Opera Auditions in New York and in 1961, he won first prize in the Metropolitan Opera Auditions, thus becoming the first African American tenor to be awarded a contract with that company, where he performed from 1961 through 1973. During and after his stint with the Metropolitan Opera, Shirley was a well sought tenor across the globe, appearing in productions in London, Italy, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston and a host of other cities. Shirley also won a Grammy Award for a recording of his performance in Mozart’s Così Fan Tutte. In 1980, Shirley joined the staff of the University of Maryland as a professor of voice. In 1985, the University honored him with a Distinguished Scholar-Teacher Award. In 1987, he returned to the Detroit area, as a professor of voice at the University of Michigan, and five years later, he was named the Joseph Edgar Maddy Distinguished University Professor of Voice. In 2007, Shirley was named the Joseph Edgar Maddy Distinguished University Emeritus Professor of Voice upon his retirement.

In honor of African American Music Appreciation Month, composer and professor Bill Banfield spoke about his musical evolution and Quincy Jones‘s influence on his career. In 1983 he founded BMagic Records and two years later, Banfield founded Young Artists Development, Inc. After receiving his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in 1992, he served as assistant professor of African American Studies and Music at Indiana University. In 1997, Banfield served as the endowed chair of humanities, professor of music, director of American cultural studies/jazz, popular, world music studies at the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota. He then served as the visiting Atelier artist at Princeton University in 2003, and in 2005 he became a visiting professor of composition at the University of Minnesota. Banfield subsequently accepted a position as a professor and director of the Africana Studies program at the Berklee College of Music. In 2010, he was hired by Quincy Jones’ foundation, QFoundation, to write a national music curriculum for American popular music. Banfield has also released a number of albums including Extensions of the Tradition in 1996, Striking Balance in 2004, Spring Forward in 2009, and Playing with Other People’s Heads in 2014. He also hosted National Public Radio’s “Landscapes in Color: Conversations with Black American Composers.” Banfield has authored seven books as well as completed six symphonies and two operas. In 2014, Banfield launched JazzUrbane, a contemporary jazz recording label. He has also served on the Pulitzer Prize composition panel.

