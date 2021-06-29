As African American Music Appreciation Month comes to a close, The HistoryMakers is thrilled to present MusicMakers: This Is Our History. Tune in TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT to watch the tribute on our YouTube channel and please subscribe!

The MusicMakers highlighted include entertainment lawyer and music executive Larkin Arnold; music professor and composer William Banfield; blues harmonica player Sugar Blue; rapper and member of the Treacherous Three Kool Moe Dee, singer and member of The Originals Hank Dixon; gospel singer and television host Bobby Jones; singer and member of Gladys Knight & the Pips Merald “Bubba” Knight; music executive Miller London; singer and actress Freda Payne; singer and member of The Supremes Scherrie Payne; country singer Petrella Pollefeyt; trombonist and Motown musical arranger Paul Riser, Sr.; and operatic tenor George Irving Shirley.

We hope you’ll join us!