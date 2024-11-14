Musicians Club of Women celebrates 150 years

Chicago’s “Best Kept Secret” opens its doors to music lovers with performances and gala

In 1875, a group of five Chicago women musicians agreed to set apart an hour each week for the purpose of playing and singing for each other. Little did they know that their group would one day become the Musicians Club of Women.

The nonprofit organization has awarded $1.5 million to more than 800 aspiring female instrumentalists, singers and composers since 1955. In the past year, the group awarded $66K to 24 women musicians.

“Beyond our commitment to support ambitious women musicians with monetary awards, MCW is also seeking more participation and awareness of live music to Chicagoland residents and tourists,” said Jean Joslyn, president of MCW.

“For instance, MCW performances are open to the public every first Friday of the month from September to June at the Fourth Presbyterian Church on the Magnificent Mile.”

December 6 is the next performance and is open to the public. These Artist in Residency (AIR) concerts start at 12:10 p.m. and usually last for about an hour. Visit fourthchurch.org for more information.

Grammy-nominated rising star Soprano and Chicago native Whitney Morrison is a member of MCW and spoke to the Crusader about the organization and her career.

“It’s an honor to be part of this incredible legacy. I have seen so many artists that I’ve grown up listening to, like Elizabeth Norman. It gave me something to aspire to as a new, higher-level graduate.”

In 2015, the organization awarded Morrison the Harvey Award. “It was a great encouragement to me to receive this award; I had not studied in Chicago and had not been around the classical music scene since high school. It was a great vote of confidence.

Photo caption: RICHTON PARK’S RICH South High School graduate Whitney Morrison.



“I used the money for lessons to audition and to live on. It helped me to stay focused on singing. I had familial support, but was able to use those funds for living expenses and to advance my career and artistry.”

In 2017, Morrison was named to Lyric’s Ryan Opera Center. “Primarily it was the first time I was ‘able to make a living as an artist and feel like I had a real career.’

“I was able to work with some of the biggest names and talent in opera. I made my debut there as Contessa di Ceprano in Rigoletto.”

She said that the AIR concerts are important because “exposure to the arts that doesn’t cost people anything is a true gift to the community. People need opportunities, especially young people or people that have financial constraints. They still deserve and need all kinds of art, including classical music.

“There’s something about an acoustic sound and a classical music aesthetic that really gives people a unique experience that is becoming rare, so it’s introducing people to a different kind of art that could fulfill their souls in ways they may not have known.”

Morrison discussed some of her other work.

“In scores like Freedom Ride, which I did with the Chicago Opera Theatre, that was clearly centered around the Civil Rights Era. A commitment to telling those stories with honesty and solid classical singing technique, along with incorporating traditional classical aesthetics and African American Spiritual aesthetics, is something I’m very proud of.”

She explained further: “Some people think, especially as African Americans, that because I have that skill set it makes us [me] less eligible for parts that are already in the canon. I have also trained to do so much, so it really is an expansion of my skills and not a limitation of them.”

MCW also hosts three Salon Series concerts in private homes and party rooms throughout the city in January and April, 2025.

The 150th year celebration will culminate with the Gala at the Union League Club of Chicago on April 27, 2025, with headline performances by universally acclaimed Soprano and MCW member Nicole Cabell and celebrated Violinist Esme Arias-Kim.

“Music lovers of all types are invited to celebrate with our members for a little night music and fun,” said Joslyn. “The legacy of musical contribution the MCW has amassed needs to be acknowledged and appreciated. We couldn’t be more delighted to share it with old friends and new ones.”

As well, the 2025 Competition for monetary awards for instrumentalists ages 16-30, singers ages 18-30, and composers of any age launched in November and will run through December 31.

Eligible winners must be able to prove residency or school attendance in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa. To learn more, visit musiciansclubofwomen.org and search for awards.

Gala details will be posted on the MCW website and social media.