Museum of Science and Industry’s Black Creativity program in full effect

The Museum of Science and Industry continues to honor the contributions of African-Americans in science, technology, engineering, art and medicine with its new exhibit and the 50th anniversary of the longest running exhibition of African-American art in the United States.

From now until the end of Black History month, MSI is welcoming guests to the following experiences:

• New to this year’s Black Creativity program is the Black Creativity: 50 Years exhibit, which celebrates moments and innovators from the past 50 years of MSI’s tribute to African-American Art and innovation.

• Returning for its 50th year is the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition that features more than 200 pieces created by professional, amateur, and student artists from around the country. The exhibition showcases creativity in various forms of artistic expression including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, photography and much more.

• The Black Creativity Innovation Studio has also returned this year, providing students visiting MSI to experiment with materials and tools to bring out their design thinking skills. The Innovation Studio is also open to guests during the weekends.