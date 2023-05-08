Museum Campus gears up for 2023 NASCAR street race: Here’s what you need to know

Photo caption: Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum offer adjustments to operations June 28 – July 3

WHAT: In response to final plans released by City and event organizers for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum are sharing updates to assist guests in how to plan a visit and access Museum Campus before, during and immediately following the event weekend.

Please note that operational updates are subject to change. Visit each institution’s website for the latest information on how to plan a visit.

HOW: With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling downtown and from the surrounding neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes to avoid the impacts of the race.

If you are driving:

– From the south: Use northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive.

– From the north: Access I-55 between 24th and 25th and State Street, then proceed to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive

– Parking lots will be open and fully accessible to Museum Campus guests as normal

If you are taking public transit:

– From CTA: Buses and trains will have alternate schedules during this period.

When utilizing the exit at the Roosevelt Road/Museum Campus train station, transfer to a shuttle bus that will take you to Museum Campus. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes. This will replace the regular #146 bus to Museum Campus.

From Metra:CTA’s #130 bus will operate between Union/Ogilvie stations and Museum Campus. For the most up to date information on Metra’s specific schedule, visit Metra.com.

If you are walking or biking:

Pedestrian access will be available via the Columbus Drive Underpass and Lakefront Trail.

For a full list of street closures, as well as ways to access Museum Campus by car, by public transit or by foot – NASCAR has developed a landing page that can be viewed here.

WHEN: Shedd Aquarium • 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Due to several varying impacts, Shedd Aquarium has adjusted its hours of operation between Thursday, June 29 and Monday, July 3 to accommodate guests, staff, partners and volunteers and to ensure delivery of the best experience possible. Adjustments include:

Thursday, June 29 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Friday, June 30 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 – CLOSED

Sunday, July 2 – CLOSED

Monday, July 3 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Shedd will return to normal operating hours for the July 4 Independence Day holiday, open to guests from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information to buy tickets in advance or plan your visit: www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit.

Adler Planetarium • 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Adler will be open regular business hours daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.), except Wednesdays when it is open from 4 – 10 p.m., with free admission for all Illinois residents with ID.

All tickets must be bought online, in advance of your visit. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.adlerplanetarium.org/visit/tickets/ .

Field Museum • 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Field Museum will be open regular business hours daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.), except during the NASCAR event on July 1st and July 2nd. We are adjusting our operating hours on race days to accommodate our staff, visitors, and guests and to ensure a positive visitor experience.

Thursday, June 29 – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Friday, June 30 – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 – Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) – Free for IL residents

Sunday, July 2 – Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) – Free for IL residents

Visit the Field’s NASCAR information page for more information to plan your visit, and to purchase tickets in advance.

About Shedd Aquarium

The John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago sparks compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world. Home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe, Shedd is a recognized leader in animal care, conservation education and research, and is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA),.www.sheddaquarium.org

About Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium connects people to the universe and each other. Whether it is introducing a guest to the Ring Nebula, a neighborhood school to a community partner, a research team to a network of citizen scientists, or one staff member to another, the Adler’s focus on meaningful connections dates back nearly a century. The museum typically hosts more than half a million visitors each year and reaches millions more through youth STEAM programs, neighborhood skywatching events, people-powered research, and other outreach efforts. Today, the Adler is bringing our unique approach—scientific exploration rooted in community and connection—to guests from around the world who can enjoy the digital Adler from their own homes, libraries, schools or offices. With the Adler’s support, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities gain the confidence to explore their universe together and return to their communities ready to think critically and creatively about any challenge that comes their way. www.adlerplanetarium.org

About Field Museum

Having just celebrated 125 years of discovery, the Field Museum is a forward-thinking scientific leader on a mission to explore, protect, and celebrate nature and culture. The Field takes part in groundbreaking research all over the world while maintaining one of the world’s largest collections of artifacts and specimens, used to inspire discovery, spark public engagement with science, and uncover solutions for a better world. To share its scientific and educational mission, the Field welcomes 1.3 million visitors every year. For more information, visit us at fieldmuseum.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum an Adler Planetarium are supported by the people of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and the Chicago Park District.