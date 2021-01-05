Munster Firefighters raise more than $5,800 to support Cancer Centre in Munster

In a joint venture between the Munster Fire Department and the Munster Firefighters Association, local firefighters sold and wore new t-shirts that served to raise awareness and some $5,815 in funding. Proceeds will help to support classes and programs for cancer patients.

Deputy Chief Dave Strbjak said that the department organized the fundraiser with the initial goal of selling 250 t-shirts. The Firefighters Association, made up of past and present firefighters of the Munster Fire Department partnered with them on the project.

“We far surpassed our initial goal selling 719 shirts and collecting $5,815.09 in funding for the Centre!” Strbjak said. “It was a huge accomplishment driven by all of our firefighters both past and present, and so successful, we intend to make this an annual event.”

Funds from the Munster department’s efforts benefit the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster. The resource center is a program of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs. Since first opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre has offered all of its services free of charge to all who enter, including those receiving care from medical treatment facilities other than the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. The Centre is funded from donations and grants, in-kind donations and volunteer support.

Individuals may check out books, view videotapes and other educational material within the library or conduct internet searches to obtain research concerning diagnosis, treatment and general information. Groups gather in a safe, socially distanced environment to share experiences in social and professionally-led sessions for support. Virtual and actual classes and programs with COVID precautions in place are offered to help individuals connect in their experiences and to promote emotional wellbeing.

The Cancer Resource Centre is located at 926 Ridge Road in Munster. For more information on the mind-body-spirit programs and a complete listing of upcoming virtual classes and events, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.