Chicago’s own Malik Yusef, multi-award winner, headlines City Winery after a decade-long hiatus

Photo caption: Malik Yusef Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award winner Malik Yusef returns home to Chicago to perform for the first time in a decade for a one-night-only performance. On Friday, August 25th, 8x Grammy Award-winning artist, poet, producer, and writer Malik Yusef will take the main stage at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph. Doors for the event open at 6 pm, and showtime is scheduled for 8 pm.

The South Side native will be backed by a live band performing hit songs he has written for major artists and original songs he has recorded. Surprise special guests will also join Malik on stage to create an unforgettable show and experience for his beloved hometown audience.