Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Chicago’s own Malik Yusef, multi-award winner, headlines City Winery after a decade-long hiatus

Photo caption: Malik Yusef

Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award winner Malik Yusef returns home to Chicago to perform for the first time in a decade for a one-night-only performance.  On Friday, August 25th, 8x Grammy Award-winning artist, poet, producer, and writer Malik Yusef will take the main stage at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph.  Doors for the event open at 6 pm, and showtime is scheduled for 8 pm.

The South Side native will be backed by a live band performing hit songs he has written for major artists and original songs he has recorded.  Surprise special guests will also join Malik on stage to create an unforgettable show and experience for his beloved hometown audience.

Malik Yusef is a master songwriter, producer, and celebrated screenplay writer and director with credits ranging from Urban World Film Festival to the Cannes Film Short Corner. Recent works include production and songwriting for the critically acclaimed album Donda by Kanye West. Also a market maker and innovator in the NFT field, Malik has continued to combine elements of his successful entertainment, fashion, and art endeavors while working with luminaries such as Beyonce, Common, Rihanna and more while leveraging his great working relationships with brands such as Roc Nation, Universal, Sony, Warner Brothers, and Believe Music.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top