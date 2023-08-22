Chicago’s own Malik Yusef, multi-award winner, headlines City Winery after a decade-long hiatus

Photo caption: Malik Yusef
Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award winner Malik Yusef returns home to Chicago to perform for the first time in a decade for a one-night-only performance. On Friday, August 25th, 8x Grammy Award-winning artist, poet, producer, and writer Malik Yusef will take the main stage at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph. Doors for the event open at 6 pm, and showtime is scheduled for 8 pm.
The South Side native will be backed by a live band performing hit songs he has written for major artists and original songs he has recorded. Surprise special guests will also join Malik on stage to create an unforgettable show and experience for his beloved hometown audience.
Malik Yusef is a master songwriter, producer, and celebrated screenplay writer and director with credits ranging from Urban World Film Festival to the Cannes Film Short Corner. Recent works include production and songwriting for the critically acclaimed album Donda by Kanye West. Also a market maker and innovator in the NFT field, Malik has continued to combine elements of his successful entertainment, fashion, and art endeavors while working with luminaries such as Beyonce, Common, Rihanna and more while leveraging his great working relationships with brands such as Roc Nation, Universal, Sony, Warner Brothers, and Believe Music.