‘The Greatest’ reveals a different side of Muhammad Ali

I am sure that we all think we know all there is to know about Muhammad Ali’s life and career. I found that the new television biographical sports drama limited series from Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video titled “The Greatest” opened the door to information I did not realize.

The series begins with 18-year-old Cassius Clay leaving Louisville, Kentucky, to fight in the 1960 Olympics in Rome. We see a confident but manageable young man taking in all the sights and experiencing a freedom from racism he has never felt before. We watch his progression to the gold medal as he defeats Poland’s Zbigniew Pietrzykowski in the light heavyweight final. As he comes home to Kentucky, reality sets in, and his mindset changes.

I didn’t realize how naive he was. I didn’t think of Muhammad Ali being young and naive, drinking milk and doing things like that. It’s those moments that hooked me. I knew what I thought I knew, but after watching “The Greatest”, I realized I didn’t know as much as I thought.

A boxing scene from “The Greatest” depicts the early ring career of Cassius Clay, who later became Muhammad Ali. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

What I didn’t know or fully feel was the power of his family and community. Ali’s mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay, played by Dana Gourrier, was a powerful, praying, supportive mother who raised her sons to be respectful and support one another. She brings the love yet stress of keeping her family together, like so many women of that time, to life. Omari Hardwick plays Ali’s father, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. His father was an artist whose dream was deferred, a man who, while loving his son, held some jealousy of his success, which made him drink too much and take it out on his wife. Omari’s performance will make you like him, pity him and sometimes understand him, while still being so angry with him.

Executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins wrote the first two episodes and sets the tone, bringing a realness and warmth to Ali’s story that I hadn’t felt in other films about his life. Don’t get me wrong, the others were all good, but this series is more intimate. So many films focus on the accomplishments; this series takes us on the journey of how he got there.

The casting is one of the major reasons why this project is so special and connects with the viewer. Jaalen Best stars as Cassius Clay and later Muhammad Ali, and the way he portrays the various stages of Ali’s life feels as if he truly understood how this man was in all phases of his journey.

The series follows young Cassius Clay to the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, where he won a gold medal in boxing. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Kai Parham plays Ali’s brother, Rudy, later Rahaman Ali, who was also a talented boxer. I didn’t know Ali had a brother and Kai does an excellent job portraying him, not as a side character, but as a prominent person in Ali’s life.

I was invited to sit down with Jaalen and Kai to talk about the series, and the first thing I noticed is how these two men truly love each other as brothers. I asked them how their bond became so strong, and they both answered that it began right at the start with the audition, understanding that they could even play each other’s roles. They talked about the support they felt from one another, wanting each other to succeed and hold each other up. It was just like Rudy did for his brother Cassius, even though he could have had a successful career in boxing himself. They went on to say that having that support, bonding, and chemistry early in the process made it feel seamless.

Cassius Clay and his brother Rudy share a moment in “The Greatest,” which explores the family relationships that shaped the future Muhammad Ali. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Many of us were around when Muhammad Ali left Cassius Clay behind and went on to not only be the greatest in the world, but also to stand up for the rights of people, losing things in the process and gaining in the end. I wondered how the younger generation would relate to America in the 1960s and what Black people went through no matter who you were. Jaalen expressed that a lot of things that happened back then are happening now, and there’s an important question to ask: are we willing to speak up knowing how much our heroes, like Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, sacrificed for us to have a voice today and continue to move the world forward? Muhammad Ali’s mission has always been to bring people together and for Black people to stand for themselves. Jaalen went on to say, “I think this series comes at a perfect time. I think this series will allow not only us and our grandparents, but also the new generation, our younger brothers and sisters that are coming up, to be able to understand the hero and the person we look up to, the sacrifices he had to make, and then to see where our world is now and how they can continue to make changes with the world moving forward.”

Kai piggybacked on that, noting that his generation growing up is exposed to a lot of media that carries a very similar message. There are many stories highlighting the struggle of being Black in America during the 1960s, but here you also get to highlight a Black family doing well for themselves. Kai went on to say, “They happen to have a legend within their family unit, but for the times, they are doing well for themselves. And that’s a story that oftentimes gets put to the side so that the traumas of that time can be highlighted. But I think for my generation, it’s a beautiful thing that they get to see an example of, although this was happening, there were still people that were not only making do, but making well for themselves in this time.”

Actors Michael Ealy, as Malcolm X and Jaalen Best, as Muhammad Ali, portray a conversation between the two men in a scene from “The Greatest,” the Prime Video series about Muhammad Ali. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

I spent a lot of time with these two men and am so impressed with them as people and actors.

Others who have roles in the series are: Michael Ealy as Malcolm X, Giovanni Ribisi as Clay’s boxing trainer, Angelo Dundee, Reno Wilson as Drew Bundini Brown, and Aleks Paunovic as William Faversham Jr.

The Greatest is also produced in collaboration with Ali’s estate, with executive producers including his widow Lonnie Ali, as well as Josh Wakely and Michael B. Jordan.

There are so many moments in this series that will touch close to home for many and open eyes to others.

Actors Jaalen Best, left, and Kai Parham, right, join entertainment columnist Bonnie DeShong following a conversation about their roles in “The Greatest.” (Photo provided by Bonnie DeShong)

“The Greatest” is streaming on Prime Video; I highly recommend it and give it 5 out of 5 winks of the EYE!

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!