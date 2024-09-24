MSUFCU Opens Chicago Branches, Donates to Local Organization

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is expanding where Spartan Nation thrives, officially opening new full-service branches in downtown Chicago to serve over 3,000 current members, more than 10,000 Michigan State University alumni, and the surrounding community’s people and businesses. MSUFCU is dedicated to growing alongside its members, offering superior financial products, services, and educational opportunities in the communities it serves.

Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the MSUFCU branch located at 2234 W. North Ave. Over the next several weeks, MSUFCU will open four more locations in Chicago:

• 1500 N. Clark St. in September.

• 2500 N. Halsted St. in November.

• 101 W. Division St. in December.

• 2727 N. Lincoln Ave. in April 2025.

MSUFCU’s expansion into Illinois also includes two branches in Algonquin, one in Johnsburg, one in McHenry, and one in Richmond through recent acquisitions, bringing the Credit Union’s total number of branches between Illinois and Michigan to 35 by the second quarter of 2025.

“Chicago is home to more than 10,000 MSU students and alumni, including more than 3,000 who are MSUFCU members,” said April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU. “In order to best fulfill the Credit Union’s mission, our aim has always been to be where our members are, so this expansion into Illinois helps to further those efforts. Our goal is to empower our members to achieve financial security and fulfill their dreams, and we’re excited to tailor our services to meet the unique needs of this dynamic city.”

MSUFCU has offered services digitally to members outside of Michigan for many years, including offering mortgage products in 18 additional states. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves more than 360,000 unique members nationwide. Through its expansion into Illinois, MSUFCU will continue to fulfill its mission of helping members achieve financial security; their goals; and, ultimately, their dreams.

The new branch locations will bring 29 new jobs to Chicago within the year. The Credit Union also plans to have community spaces to host events, provide financial education opportunities, and collaborate with local community partners.

At today’s grand opening, MSUFCU presented a check for $10,000 to Mujeres Latinas en Acción to support the Empresarias del Futuro Program, which empowers Latina women in Chicago through entrepreneurship and financial education.

“The Empresarias del Futuro Program is possible thanks to generous support from corporate companies, private funders, and important financial institutions such as MSU Federal Credit Union,” said Claudia Alcantara, Director of the Empresarias del Futuro Program. “The program is committed to empowering women who have dreams and projects they want to accomplish and who have talents and abilities to reach their goals. They are an important piece of the economy of this country and their families, and they deserve to see that in themselves.”

This community investment is in addition to the impact MSUFCU has already made through its $15,000 donation to 3Arts, a nonprofit organization that supports Chicago’s women artists, artists of color, and Deaf and disabled artists who work in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

As the Credit Union continues to open additional branches in Chicago, members can follow the progress and find more information on the MSUFCU website and social channels.