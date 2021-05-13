Mrvan’s first bill introduced in Congress

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan introduced his first bill to support longshore and harbor workers impacted by COVID-19.

The legislation is entitled the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ COVID-19 Compensation Act of 2021, and it would make longshore and harbor workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 eligible for workers’ compensation by establishing a “conclusive presumption” that they contracted the virus at work.

Maritime workers have performed essential work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, loading and unloading ships, building and repairing ships, and toiling to keep our ports operating. Longshore workers often work in teams and are in close contact, and hundreds of longshore and harbor workers across the country have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic. The presumption in this legislation would apply retroactively to January 27, 2020, when the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am extremely proud to introduce my first piece of legislation, the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ COVID-19 Compensation Act, in order to protect the health, safety, and livelihoods of our nation’s maritime workers. The current health-pandemic has created serious challenges for these essential workers, including unpaid, mandatory quarantine requirements resulting from COVID-19 contraction or exposure. In my Congressional district, the Burns Waterway Harbor generates more than $15 billion in business revenue and supports over 80,000 workers – including union jobs with the International Longshoremen’s Association. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Scott and all my colleagues to support this invaluable workforce and move this legislation forward as soon as possible.”

Chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott stated, “Workers who contracted COVID-19 lost out on wages and ran up medical bills that they will have to cover out of their own pockets, unless they can overcome a difficult, burdensome process for proving they were infected at their workplace. The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ COVID-19 Compensation Act provides these workers or their survivors with the relief they deserve without having to face unnecessary hurdles.”

Raymond Sierra, a Vice President with the International Longshoremen’s Association, stated, “On behalf of our ILA Executive Council, I appreciate Congressman Mrvan leading this initiative to protect our nation’s longshoremen and maritime workforce. Our workers have faced increased exposure to COVID-19 due to the nature of their work and they deserve our support. The American Rescue Plan made positive strides for COVID-19 workers’ compensation, and it is overdue that protections apply to our workers on navigable waters.”

Given the near impossibility of proving the nexus between the source of the novel coronavirus infection and the workplace, nearly 20 states have amended their workers’ compensation laws or policies to provide that COVID-19 infections are presumed to be work-related and covered under a state’s workers’ compensation program. Following the lead of many states, the U.S. House of Representatives passed COVID-19 workers’ compensation legislation for federal and postal workers as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (P.L. 117-2), and it is necessary for Congress to do the same for maritime workers covered under the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act.