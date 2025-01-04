Mrvan Statement on Block of U.S. Steel Sale

On Friday, January 3, 2025, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, Vice Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, released the following statement in response to President Biden blocking the sale of U.S. Steel Corporation to a foreign entity.

“Since the initial announcement, I have expressed my sincere distrust of handing over the strength of our Northwest Indiana steel industry and the abilities of our national security and defense manufacturing base to a company that has a proven record of violating our trading laws.

“To date, Nippon Steel has been involved in 12 distinct anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders from the U.S. International Trade Commission, in addition to the current active investigation into the import of their hot-rolled steel sheet products. These cases mean that American industry and workers have been harmed, notably through job losses, by Nippon willfully violating our nation’s trading laws. This is an example of the federal government’s essential role to ensure that American manufacturing and members of organized labor can compete on a level-playing field, and it is absolutely right to prevent a foreign company with proven trade abuses from controlling our domestic steel production.

“The process of this potential sale has demonstrated the real and positive impact of Buy America requirements and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for our nation and the Northwest Indiana steel industry. We now know we have this tremendously valuable asset in the City of Gary, and I will continue to do everything I can to build on its success and ensure that everyone in our region benefits from its essential work for years to come.”

###