Mrvan Projects Included in House-Approved Appropriations Measures

The House recently approved a package of several appropriations measures, which include $45 million investment in projects for Northwest Indiana that were requested by Congressman Frank J. Mrvan.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “These federal projects are essential to improving the Northwest Indiana environment and the strength of our regional economy. I appreciate that a transparent process was established for all Members to be able to include eligible projects in appropriations legislation, and I am grateful to have been able to successfully advocate for projects that will have a tangible and positive impact for the First Congressional District. I look forward to continuing to work with my Congressional colleagues to ensure that these measures are signed into law as soon as possible.”

Notably, in addition to these projects, the legislation also includes $2.5 billion for the Capital Investment Grant program under the Federal Transit Administration. Funds under this program are used to support the ongoing West Lake and Double Track projects for the South Shore Rail Line. These projects remain a fundamental component to support our existing economy while attracting new people, businesses, and economic activity to Northwest Indiana.

The measures must now be conferenced with the Senate companion measures before being signed into law by President Biden.

Congressman Mrvan’s projects included in the appropriations measures are specified below.

$10,000,000 – Environmental Infrastructure – Calumet Region

Funding allocated for Environmental Infrastructure – Calumet Region enhances the partnerships between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the communities in Lake and Porter Counties to address critical water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater sewer infrastructure improvements designed to alleviate deteriorated conditions, increase the efficacy of existing systems, and improve water quality impacts.

$18,395,000 – Confined Disposal Facility – Indiana Harbor

Funding allocated supports the planned Phase II construction of the Indiana Harbor Confined Disposal Facility (CDF), which contains the backlog and annual maintenance navigational dredging.

$1,561,000 – Burns Waterway Harbor

Funding for Burns Waterway Harbor will support the operation and maintenance of existing structures in the federal harbor, including dredging the harbor and stone placement along the breakwater. Burns Waterway Harbor facilitates $233.9 million in business revenue and 949 direct jobs, and the commodities handled through the harbor support $15 billion in business revenue and 81,076 jobs.

$8,196,000 – Indiana Harbor

Funding will support operations and maintenance activities in the federal harbor and as associated with the operations and maintenance of the Indiana Harbor CDF.

$2,700,000 – Indiana Shoreline

Funding will be provided to the USACE to assist with the shoreline restoration within the Indiana Dunes National Park near Mount Baldy in Michigan City, and protect this incredible economic asset and environmental resource for Northwest Indiana from erosion.

$2,000,000 – Gary/Chicago International Airport – Equipment Acquisition

This funding will provide for the acquisition of up to four snow removal and/or emergency services vehicles, which will support more reliable and efficient responses to snow removal and preparation for unforeseen events. The new equipment will also reduce the Airport’s annual maintenance expenses that are incurred from maintaining old equipment.

$682,000 – Marquette Greenway Trail

Funding allocated will support Gary’s efforts to address the gap in the Marquette Greenway Trail, from Bridge Street east to the Gary/Hammond municipal border. Work to complete this trail segment will provide a safer and more equitable non-motorized transportation network, and also provide more opportunities for recreation, fitness, and connectivity to regional parks and natural areas.

$225,000 – University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus – Instructional Lab Upgrades

Funding for this project will support the purchase and acquisition of lab equipment and supplies for the new Nursing Simulation Lab and Ultrasound Lab facility. The Crown Point Campus provides residents an opportunity to earn a degree in a field with high job prospects and salary, and this equipment supports efforts to create a strong pool of trained medical technologists to serve the region’s health needs.

$1,200,000 – Ivy Tech Community College, Lake County Campus – To the Finish Line Initiative

The Lake County Campus of Ivy Tech Community College’s To the Finish Line Initiative is a comprehensive academic and holistic student support model designed to increase the number of students who achieve a credential to secure employment in high-demand job industries.