Mrvan project requests included in final FY 2024 appropriations measure

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan recently announced the inclusion of his Community Project Funding requests in the final version of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations measure. The House approved the measure earlier this week, and it is expected to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by the President shortly in the coming days.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Thank you to all of my colleagues and leaders on the House Appropriations Committee for including these worthwhile and beneficial projects that will improve the quality of life in Northwest Indiana. I appreciate that these federal dollars will continue to grow our Northwest Indiana economy by improving operations at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, the Michigan City Harbor, and support sewer and road projects in the Cities of La Porte, Portage, and Valparaiso. We also must continue to support our dedicated members of law enforcement, and I would highlight that this law provides direct funding for the police departments in Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Michigan City, and Munster. As we begin work to consider measures for Fiscal Year 2025, I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders in Northwest Indiana and my Congressional colleagues to continue to bring taxpayer dollars back to Northwest Indiana to benefit everyone in our communities.”

Congressman Mrvan’s requests included in the final FY 2024 appropriations measure are specified below:

• $2,000,000 – Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure

Funding provides for partnerships between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the communities in Lake and Porter Counties, to address critical water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater sewer infrastructure improvement.

• $998,000 – Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor

Funding will assist with operations and maintenance at Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor.

• $2,525,000 – Michigan City Harbor

Funding will assist with operations and maintenance at Michigan City Harbor.

• $264,000 – Gary Police Department

Funding will assist with the purchase of stationary LPR camera devices and mobile trailer units, increasing the amount of LPR cameras that the City of Gary currently utilizes.

• $963,000 – Town of Merrillville

Funding will assist the Merrillville Police Department’s Radio Replacement Project with the purchase of emergency communication equipment.

• $180,000 – Michigan City Police Department

Funding will be utilized to acquire license plate readers to enhance the Department’s ability to effectively patrol in real-time and grow the coverage of officers within the Department.

• $215,000 – Munster Police Department

Funding will be utilized to purchase and upgrade technology and equipment used by the Munster Police Department.

• $350,000 – Hammond Police Department

Funding will be utilized to upgrade and enhance the Department’s video surveillance/license plate reader system.

• $963,000 – Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

Funding will be utilized for the purchase and installation of a new Mission Control Simulator to upgrade existing technology.

• $959,752 – City of Valparaiso

Funding will assist with the Stormwater Quality and Detention Project to address combined sewers through sewer separation projects.

• $959,752 – City of La Porte

Funding will assist the City’s efforts to replace combined sewers with new separate sanitary and storm sewer facilities and a storm sewer extension.

• $4,116,279 – Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority

Funding will assist with the construction and expansion of a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users to address increased cargo operations.

• $1,000,000 – City of Michigan City

Funding will assist with construction and upgrades to Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground and Fitness Park project to remove barriers to exclusion, both physical and social, providing a sensory-rich experience for all.

• $500,000 – City of Portage

Funding will assist with additional phases of the Central Avenue Reconstruction Project to address inadequate safety conditions and deteriorating infrastructure.

