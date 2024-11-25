Mrvan introduces legislation for Veterans

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and Rep. Jen Kiggans, Chairwoman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, recently introduced H.R.10105, the Veterans’ Security and Pay Transparency Act.

The purpose of this legislation is to improve recruitment and retention of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Police Officers. Specifically, the Veterans’ Security and Pay Transparency Act would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit an annual report to Congress on salaries, recruitment bonuses, and other compensation of all VA Police Officers. The information in this report will be used to conduct Congressional oversight and determine how VA can improve recruitment and retention of police officers to ensure that VA facilities are as safe as possible for veterans and VA personnel.

Ranking Member Mrvan stated, “I thank Chairwoman Kiggans for joining this initiative to support VA Police Officers and ensuring that we are doing everything possible to improve recruitment and retention of these brave public servants. I look forward to continuing to work with all of my Congressional colleagues to hold the VA accountable and ensure that the VA police force has the resources it needs to keep our selfless veterans and VA facilities secure.”

Chairwoman Kiggans stated, “Every day the police officers employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs put their lives on the line to protect those who bravely served our country in uniform. To ensure the safety of our veterans, we must provide these officers with fair compensation, which can only happen if there is transparency from the VA. That’s why I’m proud to introduce this legislation alongside Congressman Mrvan to make sure the VA reports annual compensation information for VA Police Officers.”

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) National Veterans Affairs Council President Alma Lee stated, “AFGE applauds Ranking Member Mrvan and Chairwoman Kiggans for introducing the Veterans’ Security and Pay Transparency Act. AFGE is proud to represent VA Police Officers, 90 percent of whom are veterans themselves, in VA facilities throughout the nation. The passage of this legislation will provide valuable oversight of the compensation of the VA police force, and help the VA and Congress improve the recruitment and retention of dedicated VA Police Officers who protect our nation’s veterans and VA employees every day.”