Mrvan delivers federal funding for Munster Police Department

Indiana Congressman Frank Mrvan Jr.

In a continued effort to bolster local law enforcement capabilities, federal funding has been secured to support the Munster Police Department, ensuring they have the necessary resources to keep the community safe.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan joined Munster Police Chief Stephen Scheckel, Munster Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis, Munster Town Council President David Nellans, and Indiana State Representative Mike Andrade to highlight the use of federal funding for the Munster Police Department.

Congressman Mrvan’s request for federal Community Project Funding for the Munster Police Department was approved in the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations law. Specifically, the Munster Police Department will receive $215,000 to upgrade technology and equipment. These upgrades will improve efficiencies within the Munster Police Department and enhance officers’ efforts to effectively investigate and solve crimes.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Thank you to all of the leaders in the Town of Munster and the Munster Police Department for this successful initiative to secure federal funding to upgrade technology and equipment for first responders. I will continue to support our dedicated law enforcement officers with the resources and tools they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

Munster Police Chief Stephen Scheckel stated, “We can always count on Congressman Mrvan to deliver for Munster. Frank has a servant’s heart and has always been a friend and supporter to law enforcement throughout my entire career, and this funding demonstrates his commitment to first responders and public safety.”

Rep. Frank Mrvan with Munster Police leadership

Munster Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis stated, “This $215,000 investment not only eases the financial burden on our local taxpayers but also represents a long-term commitment to fiscal responsibility within our town. The financial impact of this funding is significant —it allows us to allocate our local resources more effectively, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely while still providing our police department with the advanced tools necessary for effective law enforcement.”

Munster Town Council President David Nellans stated, “I thank Congressman Mrvan for his long-standing support with the Town of Munster. His tireless work for our community, from the 2008 flood to the new technology for our law enforcement today, demonstrates his commitment to Northwest Indiana.”

Indiana State Representative Mike Andrade stated, “I’m proud of the work Congressman Mrvan, the Munster Police Chief and our local law enforcement have done to make this achievement a reality. Our law enforcement officers play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe, and their sacrifices are invaluable.”

In addition to the $215,000 in federal funding secured for the Munster Police Department, several other police departments in Northwest Indiana have also received substantial federal support as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations. These funds are part of a broader initiative to enhance public safety by equipping local law enforcement with advanced technology and resources.

For instance, the Gary Police Department received $264,000 to expand its network of license plate reader (LPR) cameras, which will significantly improve the department’s surveillance capabilities. Similarly, the Hammond Police Department was awarded $350,000 to upgrade its video surveillance and LPR systems, while Merrillville’s Police Department secured $963,000 to replace emergency communication equipment. Additionally, Michigan City received $180,000 to acquire new LPRs that will enhance their real-time patrolling capabilities.

These investments, part of Congressman Frank Mrvan’s successful funding requests, reflect a concerted effort to strengthen law enforcement across Northwest Indiana, ensuring that officers have the tools necessary to protect and serve their communities effectively