Mrvan cruises to victory over Republican opponent

Crusader Staff Report

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan cruised to victory in the General Election on Tuesday, November 3. He now succeeds longtime Congressman Pete Visclosky in the First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Gary.

In the latest election results, Mrvan received 99,697 votes, taking 60.90 percent of the vote. His Republican opponent, Mark Leyva, took 36.97 percent of the vote with 60,519 ballots, according to the latest data from the Lake County Elections Board.

Mrvan did not immediately release a statement or publicly make a speech after the unofficial results were released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Throughout his campaign, Mrvan maintained a strong presence in Gary by attending several high-profile events in the city. He was heavily favored to win the seat after receiving several endorsements, including one from the Crusader.

“We must act with all urgency to address the pandemic and the economic uncertainty that is impacting all of us,” Mrvan said. “I also look forward to bringing our region together so we can continue to focus on attracting federal resources so that we can transform our economy and create more good-paying jobs, access to affordable healthcare, and a safe and secure retirement for everyone.”

In June, Mrvan defeated Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., and Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper.

The son of longtime state Senator Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, Mrvan was endorsed by Visclosky and the United Steelworkers Union on March 7. Visclosky served 35 years in Congress before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Mrvan said upon launching his campaign that his goals in Congress included supporting and protecting organized labor in Northwest Indiana, helping residents in need, working to boost the area’s economy, and advancing transformative projects, such as the South Shore Line expansion, to give people more reasons to move to or stay in the region.

“This is something I have always wanted to do. I have prepared myself my entire career by caring about people, by looking out for children, by being there when the unions were on strikes,” Mrvan said after he won the Democratic Primary. “There are multiple ways that I have proven that I care about our district.”