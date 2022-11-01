MRVAN BRINGS FEDERAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT JOBS AND THE ECONOMY IN OUR CITIES

As we approach the November election it is important to remember that Congressman Frank Mrvan has proven his ability to successfully support the people of the City of Gary and bring back federal investments that support more jobs and our economic infrastructure.

The City of Gary is home to tremendous economic assets, including the South Shore Rail Line, the Gary/Chicago International Airport, and our incredible steel and manufacturing industries, and Congressman Frank Mrvan has shown time and time again his ability to successfully advocate for our City and the ability of our people to have more good-paying job opportunities.

Frank has followed in the success of Congressman Visclosky by continuing to attract federal investments in the South Shore Rail Line, which connects our City to the incredible economic and recreational opportunities in Chicago. The Double Track project will reduce travel times, increase train frequency, improve public safety, and promote economic development in the City of Gary and throughout our industrial corridor. This is the type of long-term and important action that makes it easier to attract more visitors and businesses to our region, and Congressman Mrvan has demonstrated his ability to work with all levels of government in a bipartisan manner to advance this initiative.

Congressman Mrvan has also been instrumental in supporting the success of the Gary/Chicago International Airport. He supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and under this law, the Gary airport will receive $763,000, which will be used to support investments in runways, taxiways, and overall sustainability. He also advocated through the appropriations process for Community Project Funding to request emergency service vehicles for the airport and funding for the development and construction of a project that will allow for increased cargo operations and accommodate increased demand. We know that the Gary/Chicago International Airport is key to drawing more businesses and people to the City of Gary and all of Northwest Indiana, and Congressman Mrvan is to be commended for his efforts to support this economic and transportation asset of our great City.

Finally, as the Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, Frank has shown that he understands the great history and value of steel and the manufacturing industries of the City of Gary and our region. From day one, Congressman Mrvan has led the Steel Caucus to advocate for the success and protection of the Northwest Indiana steel industry. He has toured our facilities, held hearings with labor and steel leaders, and has testified on eight different occasions at the International Trade Commission to ensure that foreign countries do not dump their steel and unemployment in our country. He also has led the way to enact the stronger Buy America requirements in our nation’s history, which creates more jobs and a stronger steel industry right here in Gary and Northwest Indiana.

As we approach the November election, we encourage all of the readers of the Crusader to make plans to vote, and that when you do, to recognize and support Congressman Frank Mrvan for Indiana’s First Congressional District, so he can continue to take action to invest in the people and economic infrastructure of the great City of Gary.