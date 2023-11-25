Mrvan announces HHS Grant Award for NWICA

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced that a federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been awarded to the Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency (NWICA).

According to HHS, the NWICA will receive $250,000 under the Affordable Housing and Supportive Services Demonstration program. This funding will allow NWICA to expand its capacity to provide supportive services for affordable housing residents by hiring a new resident services coordinator and information technology analyst to further connect residents with essential social services. The funding also will aim to enhance support services for in-home care systems and also provide classes and coaching on topics related to health, workforce development, and housing stability.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to all the leaders at the Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency for this successful initiative to enhance their invaluable services and secure this federal resource. I am grateful for your dedication to the success of our community and ensuring that every individual has the necessary support to thrive in their endeavors.”

CEO and President of NWICA, Jennifer Trowbridge stated, “At NWICA, we believe in the power of community and the potential within each individual. This grant fuels our commitment to providing comprehensive support; empowering residents with the tools they need to build a brighter future.”