Mrvan Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Community Project Funding Requests

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced Community Project Funding requests for Indiana’s First Congressional District for Fiscal Year 2025. These requests have been included in the House Appropriations Committee bills and must be approved by both the House and Senate prior to being signed into law.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am grateful for the inclusion of these federal funding requests for transformational projects to create work and wealth throughout Indiana’s First Congressional District. Thank you to all of the Northwest Indiana stakeholders for your diligence to identify these worthy initiatives that will support economic development, create good-paying job opportunities, and increase public safety in our region. I look forward to continuing to work with all of my Congressional colleagues to finalize these measures in an expedient and bipartisan fashion.”

Congressman Mrvan’s projects included in the House Appropriations Committee measures are specified below.

$2,500,000 – Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure – funding provides for partnerships between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the communities in Lake and Porter Counties, to address critical water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater sewer infrastructure improvement.

$150,000 – East Chicago Police Department – funding will be utilized to equip patrol officers and detectives with body worn cameras to continue the effective operations of the department.

$1,000,000 – Crown Point Police Department – funding will assist with the Radio Replacement Project to enhance operations and support swift, coordinated responses.

$400,000 – La Porte Police Department – funding will assist with the Equipment and Technology Upgrades Project to enhance officers’ abilities to protect and serve the public and improve efficiencies.

$670,000 – Schererville Police Department – funding will assist with the Portable Radio Replacement Project to improve interoperability among officers as well as other first responders during emergencies.

$488,000 – Hobart Police Department – funding will be utilized to equip patrol officers and detectives with body worn cameras.

$400,000 – Griffith Police Department – funding will assist with the Police Radio Upgrade Project to improve interoperability among officers as well as other first responders during emergencies.

$850,000 – City of Gary – funding will assist Gary Redevelopment Commission with the demolition of the former Ivanhoe Elementary School.

$850,000 – Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority – funding will be utilized to support the expansion and construction of a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users to enhance increased airport operations.

$1,105,800 – Town of Cedar Lake – funding will be utilized to support the construction of a sanitary sewer interceptor to improve the health and safety of residents by increasing capacity for the efficient management of sanitary flow and improving water quality.

$500,000 – City of Michigan City – funding will assist with the Westside Opportunity Hub Project to transform a blighted structure into a community resource hub.