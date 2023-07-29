Mrvan Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Funding Requests

On July 26, 2023, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced Community Project Funding requests for Indiana’s First Congressional District for Fiscal Year 2024.
Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am grateful that a transparent process was established for all Members to include eligible projects in the House appropriations measures, and believe that this process is an essential component of our ability to advocate for economic growth and success in our districts. As we move forward, I will continue to work with all of my colleagues to move these measures forward and complete this Constitutional responsibility as soon as possible.”
These requests have been included in House versions of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations measures, and must be approved by both the House and Senate prior to being signed into law.
Here are some of Congressman Mrvan’s projects included in the House appropriations measures:
- $264,000 – Gary Police Department – funding will assist with the purchase of stationary LPR camera devices and mobile trailer units, increasing the amount of LPR cameras that the City of Gary currently utilizes.
- $963,000 – Town of Merrillville – funding will assist the Merrillville Police Department’s Radio Replacement Project with the purchase of emergency communication equipment.
- $3,500,000 – Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority – funding will assist with the construction and expansion of a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users to address increased cargo operations.
- $963,000 – Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, Inc. – funding will be utilized for the purchase and installation of a new Mission Control Simulator to upgrade existing technology.
- $350,000 – City of Hammond Police Department – funding will be utilized to upgrade and enhance the Department’s video surveillance/license plate reader system.
- $215,000 – Town of Munster – funding will be utilized to purchase and upgrade technology and equipment used by the Munster Police Department.