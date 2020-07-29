Mrvan announces endorsement from Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council

On July 22, 2020, Democrat Frank Mrvan announced he has received the endorsement of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council to be the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s First Congressional District. The members of the Building Trades Council voted to endorse Mrvan during their weekly meeting.

Frank Mrvan stated, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council. Thank you to President Dennis Hahney, Business Manager Randy Palmateer, and all of the officers and members for the opportunity to speak with you this week. I am grateful for your essential work to promote a growing economy and good-paying union jobs throughout Northwest Indiana. In Congress, I will continue to be a friend of labor and a vocal advocate for the rights of unions to organize, Davis-Bacon wage requirements, project labor agreements, safe working conditions, and investments in our infrastructure and manufacturing base.”

Randy Palmateer, Business Manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, stated, “Our union membership voted overwhelmingly this morning to endorse and support Democrat Frank Mrvan for U.S. Congress. We congratulate him on his primary victory and appreciate his steadfast dedication to labor and supporting investments in our infrastructure and manufacturing industry. We look forward to continuing to work with him to bring our region together and advance the many issues that are of great importance to our workers.”

The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council works to promote economic development, work site safety, and apprenticeship and journey-level training. The Council also works to help its affiliated unions organize new workers, pass legislation that positively affects working families, and assist in the securing of better wages, hours, and working conditions through collective bargaining.

Frank Mrvan is the Democratic nominee for Indiana’s First Congressional District. For more information on his candidacy, visit his website at www.mrvanforcongress.com.