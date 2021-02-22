Mrvan Announces Committee Assignments

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced that he will serve on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the 117th Congress, and will be the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

During the organizing meeting for the Education and Labor Committee, Congressman Mrvan obtained positions on the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee, and the Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee.

During the organizing meeting for the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Congressman Mrvan obtained a position on the Subcommittee on Health and was elected to serve as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization. As Chairman, Congressman Mrvan will look to incorporate his vast experiences as North Township Trustee working with veterans and veteran advocacy organizations in Northwest Indiana to improve services and quality of life issues for veterans throughout the nation.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity on these Committees to continue to be an advocate for and staunch supporter of organized labor, workers, veterans, and teachers and students across America.

“The Education and Labor Committee will be at the forefront of defending organized labor and making sure that our regional and national economies grow with good-paying union jobs. I am proud to have been able to stand with labor throughout my career, and I will use every opportunity on this Committee to be a voice for our union brothers and sisters. We also have great challenges before our public school system, including increased predators for children due to COVID-19, and I look forward to making sure that teachers and school officials have a place at the table and are engaged in solutions to protect their safety and the selfless service they provide to our students.

“It also is an incredible honor to be able to support veterans as the Chairman of the Technology Modernization Subcommittee. Throughout my career at the Trustee office, I have had a very positive and collaborative relationship with veterans and veteran organizations in Northwest Indiana, and they have brought to my attention many pressing issues, including those related to technology and healthcare. One of the Subcommittee’s priorities will be to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs major $16 billion electronic health record modernization project. I will continue to draw from my formative experiences and conversations with Northwest Indiana veterans into all of the pressing issues before the Committee.”

House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott stated, “The Education and Labor Committee oversees a wide range of issues impacting all Americans in every facet of life—from childcare and public education to worker protections and health care access, our duty is to build an America where everyone can succeed. Accordingly, the Committee’s membership reflects a broad, diverse cross-section of America, including parents, labor advocates, educators, and small business owners. The expertise and experience they bring to this Committee will be invaluable as we work to achieve equity in education, support working families, and help rescue and build back a better economy following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with Rep. Mrvan and this entire group of dedicated public servants on behalf of students, workers, and families across the country.”

“I am pleased to welcome Rep. Mrvan to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for the 117th Congress,” said House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano. “As a new member to Congress and this Committee, I’m particularly glad that he will be serving as Chair of our Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, bringing with him substantial management and government experience to oversee VA’s electronic health record modernization project. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m confident that our Committee will be ready for the challenge and help ensure we serve all those who’ve served.”