MRVAN ACTIONS TO IMPROVE GARY’S ENVIRONMENT

The city of Gary, and the Northwest Indiana region, is home to countless environmental treasures that both attract tourists to visit our home to spend money, and also provide those who live here with a wonderful way to spend time and have recreational opportunities in our outdoor spaces.

Congressman Frank Mrvan knows the value of our environment, and how it is an invaluable asset for the city of Gary and our region. Improving our environment and making the investments that are necessary to allow for more people to visit and utilize our public spaces is necessary to improve our economy and create more jobs.

This type of action requires coordination at the local, state, and federal levels, and we support Congressman Mrvan in his re-election to Congress, because he has proven that he knows how to work with all of the levels of government and local groups in a bipartisan and comprehensive way to improve our environment.

He is continuing former Congressman Pete Visclosky’s success with the Marquette Plan to advance efforts to open up access to our lakeshore, including the enjoyment of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

For example, Congressman Mrvan secured funding for the National Park Service to refurbish and improve access to the Douglas Center in Miller, and also secured funding for the city of Gary to plan for more connecting trails for the Marquette Greenway. Specifically, it will connect the trail from Bridge Street east to the Gary/Hammond border. This is building on efforts to finish a 60-mile bicycle and pedestrian path around Lake Michigan that runs from Calumet Park in Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.

This type of investment and action cannot happen by the efforts of one individual person, one individual city, or one individual state. It requires vocal and persistent coordination, leadership, and communication, and we are thankful for Congressman Mrvan for helping to be an advocate for this funding and improvement, so more people can visit Gary and enjoy our amenities and patronize our businesses.

Congressman Mrvan was also instrumental in passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Act allows investments by the Environmental Protection Agency to address the legacy costs of past industrial polluters.

It enables the cleanup and restoration by the end of this decade, of the water quality of the Grand Calumet River, one of the most toxic rivers in our nation.

We know the Grand Calumet River was once treated as an industrial discharge area, and we applaud Congressman Mrvan’s efforts for leading the federal coordination to finally clean it up.

In the eastern portion of Gary at Inland Manor, Congressman Mrvan also led the effort to coordinate with the National Park Service and the city of Gary to restore hundreds of acres of wetlands and improve Long Lake. This action will save millions of dollars for the city of Gary, beautify our region, and further improve the restoration and protection of Gary waterways.

Early voting has already started for the election in Northwest Indiana. We encourage you to make a plan to make sure your voice is heard, and that you support the candidacy of Democratic Congressman Frank J. Mrvan.

We must take actions that improve the long-term success of our future, our economy, and our environment for our grandchildren. Congressman Mrvan has proven he has that priority and ability to deliver for the city of Gary.