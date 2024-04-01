Motivational speaker Priscilla McCants launches“Thriving Not Just Surviving’ series

Priscilla McCants, author and women’s motivational speaker, drew hundreds of women to Blue Island, Illinois, as she successfully launched her groundbreaking series, “Thriving Not Just Surviving.” The event took place at the Blue Island Park District located at 12804 South Highland Avenue in Blue Island, IL.

“Thriving Not Just Surviving” is a movement dedicated to educating and empowering women to embrace new chapters of their lives and own their stories. With a focus on mentorship and life coaching, this event aims to provide invaluable tools and insights for women to navigate life’s challenges with grace and strength.

The event featured a distinguished lineup of panelists and speakers, each bringing their unique expertise and experiences to the forefront. From seasoned professionals to inspirational figures, attendees learned from some of the most influential voices in personal growth and empowerment.

“We are so honored to have welcomed Priscilla to the Southland. Her journey and testimony inspired women from all levels of society. Her story transcends race, religion, or orientation,” says Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.

One of the central themes of “Thriving Not Just Surviving” is breaking generational curses and empowering women to redefine their narratives. Priscilla McCants, the visionary behind the series, draws inspiration from her granddaughters, recognizing the importance of creating a world where future generations can thrive without the constraints of past limitations.

“Inspired by the boundless potential of my granddaughters, I am driven to create a platform where women from all walks of life can come together to uplift and empower each other,” says Priscilla McCants. “It’s time to break free from the chains of generational curses and chart a new course towards a future filled with possibility and abundance.”

Women throughout Cook County confirmed weeks in advance to attend this transformative event. Blue Island Park District Commissioner Tonya Howard sought out Priscilla and assisted in the coordination of this event.

“Every woman has a journey, a story, and a significant experience that can enlighten, encourage, and inspire another woman. It was good to see women from all races unite under one umbrella to hear Priscilla’s story,” says Commissioner Howard.

Event attendee Angela Curry-Douglass adds, “I came to this event always thinking through one perspective, but I am leaving with multiple lessons of the role that we women truly have in society. I think every woman here today has been encouraged and strengthened to take on the challenges that have hindered women across all spectrums. I am grateful, honored, and blessed to have witnessed her testimony and life-changing lessons for all of us.”