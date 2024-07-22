Mothers of the Movement to Appear at the 29th Annual Black Women’s Expo

Powerful stories to be shared about the murders of their sons

Black Women’s Expo founder and executive producer Merry Green has announced that three activists from “Mothers of the Movement” have accepted the invitation to appear at the 29th Annual Black Women’s Expo. They include:

Sybrina Fulton (mother of Trayvon Martin)

Gwendolyn Carr (mother of Eric Garner)

Wanda Cooper Jones (mother of Ahmaud Arbery)

“As women who have lost their sons to violence or police brutality, they have a powerful message of courage and resolve to share,” said Green.

Their main stage session on Sunday, August 4th at 3:00 p.m. The entire show takes place August 2 – 4, 2024 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther (North Building, Hall C-1), with Mothers of the Movement appearing on the main stage on Sunday, August 4th at 3:00 p.m.

Festivities surrounding BWe NEXT will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place Friday, August 2nd at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Expo and will feature brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors. A Women’s Leadership Conference and Career Fair are among the opening day attractions.

Actress Jenifer Lewis will grace the main stage at 3:00 p.m. followed by soulful songstress Angie Stone at 6:00 p.m. More talent and special guests are continually being added to the weekend line-up. Tickets to BWe NEXT are now available for HALF-PRICE at all Chicagoland Walgreens stores.

“I simply wanted to do something to celebrate and uplift Black women and their entrepreneurial endeavors,” recalls Green. “Never did I imagine that we would be here 29 years later and that the Black Women’s Expo would become an event woven into the fabric of Black culture.”

Themed “72 Hours in Chicago” BWe NEXT organizers are partnering with various businesses, organizations and tourism attractions to create an unforgettable experience for those choosing to travel to Chicago the weekend of August 2-4, 2024.

BWe NEXT will include activations varying in size that address the needs of Black women and their families through topical seminars and general sessions presented by knowledgeable subject matter experts.

The show floor will feature more than 400 exhibitors and themed resource pavilions highlighting areas of interest that Black women want to know more about including Health & Wellness, Food & Nutrition, Finance & Wealth Building and Entrepreneurship among others. Fashion and hair shows are also a part of the must-see activities.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are still available.