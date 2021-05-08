Mothers and Sons Rallying Together For Change

A Group of Mothers and Sons call on Local Politicians and Policymakers to take action on Community Safety and Policing

A Mother & Son March will take place Sunday, May 9th on Mother’s Day at the DuSable Museum. The event is planned by ten dynamic women who formed a coalition in response to the national trauma and deaths of so many Black and Brown males. Jil Ross, local author and film maker, organized a group of mothers and contacted policymakers and asked them to join her on Mother’s Day to rally together and addressthe concerns of these issues and at the same time, to celebrate their sons.

The recent shooting of Daunte Wright shook Ross to her core. She was out of thecountry and turned on the news to see the latest update in the Derek Chauvin trial forthe murder of George Floyd when the killing of Daunte Wright was reported. Hearinghow he called his mother after being pulled over by police, the anguish of Katie Wrightas she listened to her son being shot to death, was just too much. Too relatable as amother with a son in his twenties. “When I returned home to the U.S., the next day, Ilearned of the killing of fourteen-year-old Adam Toledo. Whether from the hands ofpolice, gang activity, or careless gun violence

we are ready for it to It has to stop!” Ross said.

About the Mother & Son March

The Mother and Son March will take place on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 9:00 AM

11:00 AM, on the north lawn of the DuSable Museum located at 740 56th Place, Chicago, IL. Our mission is to 1) end violence and aggression toward our sons; 2)rectify misconceptions about Black and Brown born males; and 3) share resources foreducation, training, and employment opportunities.

The organizers aim to address and redirect implicit bias toward our sons because of the way they may dress or wear their hair or their choice of music. “Many perceptions arejust wrong and laced with prejudice. Black and Brown sons have mothers and familiesthat love them just like Whites sons. We want the police and society to see ourchildren, acknowledge them, and treat them the same.

Give them the benefit of life.”

Rallying Together

The Mother & Son March will begin with a symbolic walk around the DuSable MuseumSunken Garden. Convening on the steps of the historical museum to have a prayer,spoken word, comments by community activist, State Rep Kam Buckner, Attorney TanyaD Wood (Westside Justice Center), Entrepreneur April Preyer (creator of JustUs Junkies Board Game) a game that teaches the law, and Rev. Heather Wills, a founding memberof POW3R (pronounced Power) a group that was formed to enlighten youth throughpositive programming. Other guests and a representative from Mothers United forJustice will also be on the agenda.

We will gather signatures on HB 1727 Bad Apples Legislation which enforces that a police officer subjecting another person to the deprivation of individual rights is liable tothe person for appropriate relief.

We are going to share with the community on their legal rights and where to accessadditional information. We will provide resources on how parents and youth can findeducation, training, and employment opportunities.

The Mother & Son March is a call for hope, healing, and celebration. We Are Mothers calling for action.

motherandsonmarch.org #motherandsonmarch @motherandsonmarch