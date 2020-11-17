Mother of murdered victim seeking CTA approval for honorable mural

By Isi Frank Ativie

If there’s one particular nightmare a Black mother absolutely fears for her child, it’s mainly being murdered out in the streets due to an act of gun violence. It’s a common mission and promise that they are morally obligated to keep for their children. Unfortunately, not all Black mothers can save their kids as much as they want to. But these matriarchs would commemorate the legacies of their offspring who have been killed by designing clothing such as t-shirts for memorializing their previous existence on this earth. Traditionally, Black mothers would display certain accessories and have the names of their children on those items; including the years they came and left this planet.

In Chicago native LaDonna Lane’s case, her objective is to design a painted mural of her late youngest son Brandon McGhee who was viciously murdered this past summer in Logan Square. Artistic community murals are creative gestures presented on the exterior of buildings. One of Chicago’s first and most famous murals is the “Wall of Respect.” It was painted in Chicago in 1967 and led to a plethora of murals being created. By 1975, there were over 200 outdoor murals predominantly in communities of color. This unique style of painting has been a historic lore in the Black community throughout America; especially in Chicago.“It’s important to me to let everyone know what happened to my son and who he was,” Lane said. “So, this mural will show everyone who Brandon was.”

On June 20, the 23-year-old and a teenage friend were heading to the Puerto Rican Parade festivity in Humboldt Park that night. They decided to stop at a local convenience store that is across the street from the Western Blue line station in Logan Square before 7 p.m. The two victims left the store and walked back to McGhee’s car. By that time, three suspects approached them aggressively. One of the assailants was taunting directly at McGhee. Once the two victims didn’t respond, one of the perpetrators threw a punch at McGhee’s face. They were making an attempt to escape after the attack when another group member Carlos Coleman reached for his waistband to grab a gun. He shot multiple rounds where McGhee was hit in the neck and his friend suffered a bullet wound in the arm.

Lane’s only child died on the scene shortly thereafter. She received the devastating news from her sister Laurie and another call from one of McGhee’s best friends.

“I would do anything for him, but that night I wasn’t able to save my son,” Lane said. “If I could, I would have taken the bullet for him. It’s not fair that he lost his life, he was just walking to his car from the store and it was taken from him.”

Coleman was later apprehended five days after committing the homicide. The 39-year-old had been convicted of first-degree murder in 1998 and sentenced to 40 years of imprisonment, however, he was released on parole two years ago.

Prior to his untimely death, McGhee was raised in North Ukrainian Village with Lane. Brandon eventually became a talented basketball standout at Lake View High School before graduating in 2015. He had a brief tenure while attending Harold Washington College before ending his college studies.

“He was just figuring out what he wanted to do in life,” Lane stated. “Brandon was a caring, loving, and humble man. He had so many friends and they all would say the same thing about him. He was an angel on earth.”

McGhee pursued a short stint in music during the last few years of his life. He devoted some of his valuable time as a rapper and was able to release two songs. His death was one of 89 homicides and 424 shootings that took place in the city in June of this year. Lane and he were discussing the possibility of moving to Texas a few hours before he left this earth.

She mentioned, “We need to get guns off our streets and fix our justice system. If I knew how to fix the justice system, I would do it.”

Lane has decided to search for brilliant ideas to celebrate her son’s bequest. She contacted Alderman Daniel La Spata to seek his permission on having a memorial for McGhee since he was already cremated. La Spata originally advised Lane to design a mural of Brandon instead.

Lane stated, “I thought it was a good idea, I didn’t even think about that.”

La Spata and she found a perfect building to paint the mural that’s located on 1912 North Western Ave. This destination is extremely close to where McGhee lost his life. La Spata’s administration reached out to the building’s owner late July for official approval.

That owner contacted the Chicago Transit Authority to mainly make sure everyone is well-informed about Lane’s mission.

According to her, “I have to be honest; there were so many emails between the alderman’s office and CTA.

I know they were asking how big the mural will be, who was the artist, and some other requests. And it went on and on for several months. ”

The city’s transit authority recommended she obtain a permit while La Spata’s administration offered to pay for it. CTA is also awaiting a certificate of insurance and other forms of personal information from Lane.

Despite tolerating various weather conditions and following different protocols, Lane is dedicated to finishing this meaningful project by November 15 which is Brandon’s birthday. She hopes and prays that no other Black mother or parent would ever have to endure this painful experience.

Note: Lane was successful in completing the mural on her son’s birthday–November 15, 2020.

“I want the killings to stop. To the parents who lost a child, stay strong, keep your family around you and talk about it. Don’t keep it in, it’s not good.

Know that you have support and if you need it, ask for it. Hold on to your kids as tight as you can.”