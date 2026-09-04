Most of Melton’s NIPSCO demands remain unanswered

Utility has not publicly accepted mayor’s Recovery Action Plan



NIPSCO has not publicly accepted Mayor Eddie Melton’s Recovery Action Plan or agreed to most of the relief, accountability and infrastructure measures he is seeking for Gary residents following the August 11, 2026, derecho and prolonged power outages.

The only two NIPSCO actions cited by Melton — a temporary suspension of residential disconnections and a $2 million regional charitable contribution — were announced August 27, before the city released the mayor’s plan. Neither action fully meets what Melton requested, and NIPSCO has not announced any additional commitments in response to the plan.

Melton’s proposal asks NIPSCO to provide automatic outage credits, reimburse residents for household losses, help repair customer-owned electrical equipment, disclose detailed information about its storm response and commit to a multiyear investment in Gary’s electrical grid.

“Citizens of Gary deserve a robust and ongoing recovery response as the city continues to rebound from hardships caused by the Aug. 11 derecho and prolonged power outage,” Melton said.

More than 300,000 NIPSCO customers across northern Indiana lost electricity during the initial storm. Additional severe weather complicated restoration work. Gary was among the hardest-hit communities, and some residents remained without power for nearly two weeks.

NIPSCO reported August 25 that power had been restored to 99 percent of affected customers across its service territory. By August 26, the company said broader restoration activities were substantially complete, although crews continued working on a limited number of individual cases and properties with damaged customer-owned electrical equipment.

Melton’s Recovery Action Plan is organized into four areas: customer relief, community recovery, accountability and emergency response, and long-term grid reliability.

Under customer relief, Melton asked NIPSCO to suspend residential disconnections for nonpayment for at least 60 days after electrical service was fully restored throughout Gary.

NIPSCO announced August 27 that it had suspended residential electric disconnections for nonpayment and paused collection activities through September 30. That decision was announced before Melton released his plan and does not constitute acceptance of the mayor’s requested 60-day moratorium.

“The measures outlined last week by NIPSCO of suspending disconnections for nonpayment and pausing collection activities were at the top of my priority actions list and are an important first step in the process, but much more remains to be done,” Melton said.

NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to extend the disconnection moratorium for 60 days after full citywide restoration.

The mayor also asked NIPSCO to waive late fees, reconnection charges, deposits and other penalties incurred during the storm and recovery period. As of September 2, NIPSCO had not publicly agreed to those requests.

Melton’s plan calls for every affected Gary customer to receive an automatic prorated bill credit for the entire period that electrical service was unavailable. The plan also seeks additional fixed-dollar credits based on the length of an outage, with proposed thresholds of 48 hours, 72 hours, 96 hours and one week.

NIPSCO has not publicly announced automatic outage credits or additional payments based on how long customers were without power.

The plan also asks NIPSCO to establish a simplified reimbursement program covering reasonable documented losses, including spoiled food and medicine, generator and fuel expenses, emergency lodging and similar storm-related costs.

NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to reimburse Gary residents for those losses.

Melton is also seeking interest-free extended payment arrangements and enhanced protections for seniors, low-income households, medically vulnerable residents, residents who depend on electrically powered medical equipment and people living in senior or multifamily housing.

NIPSCO has directed customers experiencing financial hardship to its existing assistance programs. However, the company has not publicly announced that it will provide the special interest-free arrangements or additional protections described in Melton’s plan.

Under community recovery, Melton asked NIPSCO to fund or substantially contribute to repairs of weatherheads, meter bases, service masts and other customer-owned electrical equipment required before service can be restored.

NIPSCO has not publicly announced a Gary residential electrical-repair fund.

The mayor also requested assistance with removing storm-damaged trees and limbs from private property when they prevent restoration or create a continuing safety hazard. NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to establish or finance such a program.

Other requests include funding for food banks and emergency food distribution programs, upgrades to Gary’s emergency warning and communications systems, storm-related public infrastructure repairs and backup power for critical municipal and community facilities. NIPSCO has not publicly committed to those specific Gary projects.

Melton also asked the company to make a substantial direct contribution to the Greater Gary Storm Recovery and Relief Fund administered by the Legacy Foundation.

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a $2 million charitable contribution August 27. The money, however, was designated for regional recovery efforts and will be administered through the Legacy Foundation, Porter County Community Foundation and Unity Foundation.

NIPSCO has not disclosed how the $2 million will be divided among the three foundations, how much will be spent in Gary or whether any specific amount will be deposited into the Greater Gary Storm Recovery and Relief Fund. The regional contribution therefore cannot be described as full acceptance of Melton’s request for direct financial support for Gary.

The accountability portion of Melton’s plan asks NIPSCO to provide a comprehensive after-action report within 30 days. The requested report would document the causes and duration of outages, the number of affected customers, damaged equipment, restoration priorities, staffing and the deployment of mutual-aid crews.

NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to produce that report for the city.

Melton also requested a neighborhood-level analysis identifying areas of Gary that experienced outages longer than 24, 48, 72 and 96 hours or one week. The city wants NIPSCO to explain significant differences in restoration times among neighborhoods.

NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to release that neighborhood-level information.

The city is also seeking records and information about utility poles, power lines, substations, feeders, equipment failures, deferred maintenance, vegetation management and infrastructure previously identified for replacement.

NIPSCO has not publicly committed to providing those records to Gary.

Melton wants a formal emergency response protocol between the city and NIPSCO, a senior utility executive assigned to communicate directly with city leadership, regularly scheduled situation reports during major outages and an escalation process for outages affecting police, fire, water and sewer operations, hospitals, senior housing, shelters, traffic signals and other critical facilities.

None of those measures has been publicly accepted by NIPSCO.

For long-term reliability, Melton asked NIPSCO to develop a three- to five-year Gary-specific grid investment plan identifying projects, locations, estimated costs and implementation schedules.

The mayor’s proposals include replacing or strengthening vulnerable poles, conductors and transformers; improving substations and feeders; installing automated switching equipment; creating redundant service for critical facilities; expanding vegetation management; and placing electrical infrastructure underground in selected high-risk corridors.

NIPSCO has not publicly announced a Gary-specific investment plan or committed to any of those projects as part of Melton’s proposal.

The city also requested measurable Gary-specific standards for reducing prolonged outages and an annual report detailing reliability, capital spending, vegetation management, completed improvements and future projects.

NIPSCO has not publicly agreed to those requirements.

As of September 2, NIPSCO had announced no new concessions in response to Melton’s Recovery Action Plan. Its disconnection pause and $2 million regional charitable contribution preceded the plan and address only portions of what the mayor is seeking.

“Our path forward demands that the entire community, city officials, contractors, nonprofit organizations, local residents and the business community, work together with a sense of resolve that will take us not just back to where we were when the storm hit, but to emerge stronger than before,” Melton said.

“We need Gary’s power grid to be as resilient as Gary’s people,” he added. “I pledge to continue to fight on behalf of all those who reside in Gary to turn this point in our city’s history into a time of hope and opportunity.”