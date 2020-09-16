MORGAN Li donates desktop barriers to Boys & Girls Clubs

MORGAN Li, the leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and furniture for the retail and hospitality industries and provider of large format print production and custom social distancing solutions, recently donated desktop barriers to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

The see-through plastic barriers are designed to sit on top of a school desk and will be used at Clubs throughout the region as an additional layer of protection for youth enrolled in Boys & Girls Clubs’ In-Club Virtual Learning Assistance program.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MORGAN Li is offering a slew of social distancing solutions for both retail and hospitality businesses, including decals and clings that remind customers to remain six feet apart, hands-free door pulls and safety shields.

The donation followed a conversation MORGAN Li had with Boys & Girls Clubs President & CEO Ryan Smiley, who explained the In-Club services the organization is offering Northwest Indiana youth this school year.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is a great organization that provides ongoing critical resources for so many children,” said Jonathan Rosenband, President of MORGAN Li. “We’re honored to supply desk barriers that will provide an added level of protection so children and families feel safe while the Boys & Girls Club staff hold remote learning sessions at the Clubs.”

Smiley said while Boys & Girls Clubs has implemented a number of protocols to ensure the safety of Club members, their families and staff, the shields provide an extra layer of protection and allow Club members to safely attend Clubs during the school day, participate in virtual learning and complete their school work.

“Safety will always be our top priority, and one challenge we have is incorporating social distancing protocols in a way that doesn’t interfere with or distract kids while they’re working,” Smiley said. “We’re extremely grateful to MORGAN Li for supporting our mission and providing us with some creative solutions to help keep Club members safe.”

MORGAN Li’s desktop barriers are available in sizes suitable for different age groups and are made of polypropylene, a robust, durable plastic.

For more information on MORGAN Li’s desktop barriers, visit morganli.com or contact VP of Sales Debbie Knoll at (815) 343-2760.