More than $280M from COVID relief funding went to CPD, new report finds

By Diane Pathieu, ABC7 News

Chicago Tribune reporting found that Chicago spent a significant amount of COVID-19 relief funds on police.

Some aldermen and community groups are slated to hold a news conference Thursday morning to question Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s allocation of the relief funds.

Chicago Tribune. Chicago received $1.2 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, more than $280 million went to the Chicago Police Department, according to the

The money was largely used for police overtime and the response to the civil unrest last summer and enhanced security during the November election.

Other money went towards other agencies as well as O’Hare and Midway Airports.

The group of aldermen said that money should have gone to areas that needed help, like renters facing evictions, small businesses and public health services.

They will lay out the findings in the report this morning and break down how they want Lightfoot to prioritize the next wave of funding.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.