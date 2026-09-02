More than $2.5 Million in Grants Available to Solve Community Problems—Gary Partnership Shows What’s Possible

Congregations With Community is accepting applications through Sept. 11

GARY, Ind. — Congregations With Community is now accepting applications for more than $2.5

million in grants to help Indiana congregations and community organizations work together, with

individual grants ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. In Gary, a partnership between Flourish

Church and the nonprofit Butterfly Dreamz that engaged with local youth to revitalize Elsie’s Park

shows what that model can make possible.



The collaboration between Flourish Church and Butterfly Dreamz is one of 51 grants that have been

awarded in the Congregations With Community’s first two funding cycles. The next round of grant

funding is now open to any Christian congregation or community development corporation (CDC)

connected to a congregation that is located in Indiana and will partner with an outside organization

to address local needs like unemployment, homelessness or teen pregnancy. All applications are due

by Sept. 11.



“When we come together as a team, we become unified and can have a greater impact on our

communities,” said McKenzie Scott Lewis, Senior Director of Congregations With Community. “We

don’t want our grants to be transactional—we want them to be transformational. The key word in

our nonprofit’s name is ‘with.’ We are with you every step of the way so you are not fighting alone.

We want these funds to help facilitate your vision, your mission and your dreams.”



In Gary, that approach helped support a partnership between Flourish Church and Butterfly

Dreamz. Funding helped the groups create paid internships and leadership opportunities for youth.

Those opportunities gave participants the chance to build skills, research needs in their community

and help shape a project to strengthen their own neighborhood—providing a sense of hope and

ownership along the way. For many participants, it was the first time they had ever been offered a

paid opportunity to learn, lead and contribute to their community.

“One of the things that they talked about was just the spaces—not having enough spaces to come

and be free and feel safe,” said Joy Lindsay, founder and CEO of Butterfly Dreamz.



The feedback helped shape the revitalization of Elsie’s Park, near the intersection of West 25th

Avenue and Morton Street. More than 100 youth participated to reimagine and improve the

greenspace. The effort generated more than $50,000 in additional support for the project as well.

More community members jumped in after seeing the young people and volunteers at work.

“My hope is that some of the young people that we got an opportunity to work with, even if they

never stepped foot in the church, they can look back down the corridors of history of their

experience here in Gary with Butterfly Dreamz and the church and have a positive experience,” said

Dexter Harris, senior pastor of Flourish Church. “Seeing people come out of their front doors and

engage with us as we were doing the park and some of the kids coming and helping, it was a really

powerful moment.”



Congregations With Community utilizes a ‘grant plus’ model. Community engagement advisors

work with groups who are interested in pursuing a grant before, during and after the grant process

to help refine focus, navigate the process and strengthen the partnership overall. Applicants select

the challenge in their community they want to address. Each grant will range from $100,000 to

$250,000 with recipients required to make a 5 percent match.



Interested organizations are encouraged to contact Congregations With Community directly to

discuss the grant opportunity and application process. Applications are due on Sept. 11. Future

rounds of grant funding are expected in 2027. Additional information about Congregations With

Community, an initiative hosted by the Center for Congregations, eligibility and application process

is available at https://cwcin.org/



photos or to arrange an interview, please contact Dan Klein at [email protected].

CONTACT:

Dan Klein

[email protected]

Christos Reid

[email protected]