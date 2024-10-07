More Than $1.5M in FEMA Assistance Approved for Illinois

In just one week since President Biden announced the major disaster declaration for Illinois, FEMA assistance for residents affected by the July 13 -16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding topped $1.5 million.

Here is a snapshot of FEMA disaster assistance as of Sept. 27:

More than 300 households have been approved for FEMA grant funding totaling $1.5 million, including:

in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs. $560,000 approved for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental, and lost personal possessions.

More than 750 home inspections have been completed.



Reminder: Apply with FEMA



Residents with property damage from the July 13 – 16, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance if they haven’t done so already.

There are several ways to start the process:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For more information about the Illinois recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.