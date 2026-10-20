More Chicago International Film Festival’s Take 2’s

“Mouse,” Centerpiece Premiere.

Starring Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, Tara Mallen and David Hyde Pierce.

2002, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Besties Minnie and Callie are getting ready for their high school senior year. Charismatic Callie, a singer and performer, is the town’s golden child, while the more awkward Minnie has grown up in her protective shadow. When their friendship is suddenly upended by a tragic accident, Minnie is left rudderless.

Struggling to find herself and looking for companionship, Minnie forms a complicated relationship with Callie’s mother, who is also seeking solace from her grief. (Sophie Okonedo).

With their latest gem, Chicago-based filmmaking duo Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan deliver another deeply authentic and bittersweet drama about people coming of age and reckoning with who they are and their relationships with the people closest to them.

This film will also be showcased at the CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL.

Anchored by powerful performances from Okonedo, as well as Katherine Mallen-Kupferer and her real-life mother Tara Mallen, it is a superbly told, cathartic story filled with warmth and emotion.

I think that Helen was already grieving the impending end of her marriage, before Callie died.

Then after the accident, she grabbed onto the closest thing to massage her feelings—the presumed best friend.

And those actions caused her to not only pull Minnie close to her but to also push her away—when she became difficult.

Minnie needed someone to respect/notice her, and when she met Kat at the store, she found a new friend. That was enough for Minnie to embark on a same sex relationship.

“We Were Here” is a new live-action short from writer-director Pranav Bhasin.

Set in a crumbling Indian town where machines are slowly replacing human workers, the film follows three retired men who come up with an unusual form of protest: they begin pretending to be household appliances. It is a clever comedy about dignity, aging, friendship and what happens when people feel they are no longer needed.

There’s a microwave, a rear-view mirror and a satellite dish that pop up when the men in the town are frustrated because community jobs are drying up.

This short has earned Academy Award®-qualifying status.

“Josephine” Departures Category.

An 8-year-old girl named Josephine (played by Mason Reeves) and her father Damien (Channing Tatum) witness a sexual assault while running through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

As Josephine deals with trauma, hypervigilance, and school fallout, her parents clash over how to handle it—with Damien enrolling her in martial arts and her mother Claire (Gemma Chan) pushing for therapy and court testimony.

Josephine is already being raised to not necessarily be a tomboy but to be assertive and take care of herself. Damien says he teaches her toughness, and her mom can teach her the softer things.

After the incident, Josephine imagines that she sees the rapist in her house or outside at other locations. She becomes super aggressive even to the point of choking a young boy at school. She’s unmanageable at home and may not take the news of her mom’s pregnancy well.

This was sad—sad that she witnessed this act and equally as sad that she has these hallucinations and the toil that all is taking on her.

“A Common Story.”

After dropping off their beloved daughter (and only child) Irene at university, Erika (Alba Roherwacher) and Mauro (Guido Caprino) return to their small-town home.

Slipping back into the quotidian routines that have stitched their lives together, from morning coffee rituals to suppers together, new possibilities seem to be on the horizon.

But the void left by Irene is undeniable, and preexisting problems, both personal and professional, become increasingly fraught. As Erika searches to reclaim her sense of self, Mauro struggles against his authoritarian father’s dismissive behavior.

Will they find the fortitude and clarity to chart their lives ahead together? Actress Anna Foglietta’s intimate, elegiac debut is a meditation on midlife possibilities for self-reflection and transformation.

Strong undercurrents of complex emotion course through an elegant script, in which small gestures and quiet interludes carry as much weight as the spoken words, elevating “A Common Story” into a transcendent experience.

This film was spot on highlighting what happens with empty nesters. Their job of raising kids is over. Now, what do they do? Well, they go about doing what they enjoy; he’s working, she tending to her mom, etc. Until something breaks, and they find their way back to one another.

Screens on October 20 at 5:30 p.m., AMC New City 14.

“Three Colors: Pan-African” is a three-part narrative anthology mapped across the symbolic spectrum of the Pan-African flag, and the film explores three distinct stories of contemporary Black survival.

In Red: Black Men Don’t Cry, directed by Elijah Davis, a college football star (Peyton Alex Smith) faces an identity crisis after an injury derails his athletic career and family tensions clash.

In Black: Breadman, directed by Allison A. Waite, an undocumented African immigrant woman (Sibongile Mlambo) fights unexpected job loss and eviction while turning to neighborhood mutual aid to keep her family afloat.

In Green: Meet the Greens, directed by Tyler Ocasio Holmes, a successful television actor (Bashir Salahuddin) wrestles with the creative and cultural compromises of corporate visibility. Together, the three stories examine vulnerability, solidarity and the personal cost of prosperity.

Cast members from “Three Colors: Pan-African.” At center, seated, Bashir Salahuddin.

These films show that there is not just one depiction of Blacks in society. We all have different ideas and perspectives.

The football hopeful lives and breathes the sport until he faces what he feels is a major obstacle to his achievement.

The immigrant feels alone until she breaks her cold exterior and allows neighbors to help her out; learning that this is what community does.

The television star wrestles with delivering what white TV executives want and what he feels is demeaning depictions about his race broadcast to the world.

Black Perspectives Shorts: Love With No Place to Go: “When They’re Gone.” DIR. Ragan Henderson, Lauryn Darden, U.S.

When they interrupt each other’s early morning visits to the cemetery, two men find themselves bonding over the painful experience of being a widower. Starring Glynn Turman and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs of “Cooley High,” this short packs an emotional punch and showcases the chemistry and talent of this veteran duo.

This short brought back memories of more than 50 years ago, watching these veteran actors reunite.

They are at first territorial and acrimonious regarding their position at their Sunday morning gravesite visits.

After much coddling, Richard “Ricky” Fowler (Hilton-Jacobs) persuades Calvin “Cece” Carr (Turman) to join him for breakfast. After breaking the ice, the two men find a common ground—their loved for their deceased wives and the community that they find outside of that.

This short was presented as one of a group of short films.

The 62nd Chicago International Film Festival is North America’s longest-running competitive film festival and runs through October 25.

For more information about these films and others, visit Chicagofilmfestival.com.