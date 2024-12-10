Monica Gordon sworn in as Cook County Clerk

Photo credits: Marcus Robinson

Launches Transition with Focus on Transparency and Inclusivity

In a historic moment witnessed by nearly 300 attendees, Monica Gordon was sworn in as the new Cook County Clerk on December 3, 2024, at the Cook County Board Room. Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham administered the oath, marking the beginning of Gordon’s tenure as she steps into the role to complete the term of the late Karen Yarbrough, who passed away earlier this year.

The ceremony brought together a host of family, friends, supporters, and public officials, underscoring Gordon’s reputation as a unifying figure in Cook County politics. Gordon, who previously served as Cook County Commissioner for the 5th District, expressed gratitude for her supporters and the opportunity to continue serving the county in her acceptance speech.

“I am grateful, honored, and blessed to have served the people of the 5th District. The experience has been extremely rewarding in that we accomplished so much through legislation and enhancing public policy,” Gordon stated. “This next assignment is special and dear to my heart because the Clerk’s office has such an enormous impact on the day-to-day lives of residents throughout Cook County. I am primed, prepared, and focused to now embrace this new paradigm shift of responsibilities.”

Prominent figures, including Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan, praised Gordon for her readiness to lead. “Monica truly reflects the talent that we are blessed to have throughout southern Cook County,” said Jordan. “She will bring a breath of fresh air and a modern approach to managing the operations of the Clerk’s Office.”

Gordon recently unveiled her Transition Committee, a diverse group of leaders tasked with shaping her administration’s priorities. The Honorary Co-Chairs of the committee include Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Deputy Majority Leader Lisa Hernandez, and Assistant Majority Leader Marcus Evans.

The transition team will focus on key areas such as policy development, technology, real estate, vital records, community relations, finance, and elections. Gordon emphasized that her administration will prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency.

“As County Clerk, my administration will reflect the voices and needs of every Cook County resident,” Gordon said. “The talented individuals we’ve assembled will ensure that we deliver on that promise with a government that is transparent, inclusive, and produces results.”

Gordon’s rise to Cook County Clerk follows a distinguished career marked by her commitment to public service and advocacy for community empowerment. Before her election as Commissioner of the 5th District, she served in leadership roles within the public and private sectors, focusing on economic development and public policy. As Commissioner, Gordon worked tirelessly to pass legislation that addressed issues such as housing, healthcare, and workforce development, earning her a reputation as a dedicated and results-driven leader.

The role of Cook County Clerk encompasses a wide array of responsibilities, including overseeing elections, maintaining vital records, managing real estate transactions, and ensuring the transparency and efficiency of county operations. With Cook County being one of the largest counties in the United States, the Clerk’s office plays a pivotal role in the daily lives of its residents.

Justice Joy Cunningham congratulates County Clerk Monica Gordon after she was sworn in. Photo credit: Marcus Robinson County Clerk Monica Gordon is jubilant. Photo credit: Marcus Robinson

With the backing of a strong and experienced transition team, Monica Gordon is poised to make her mark as Cook County Clerk. Her vision for a more inclusive and transparent administration resonates with residents across the county. As she begins this new chapter, Gordon’s leadership promises to bring transformative changes to an office that touches every aspect of Cook County life.