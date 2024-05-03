Monica Gordon selected as Cook County Democratic Party’s nominee for County Clerk 

Following the untimely passing of Karen Yarbrough, the Cook County Democratic Party has chosen its candidate to fill the vacancy for the Cook County Clerk’s seat. Monica Gordon, a distinguished member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners representing District 5, emerged as the party’s nominee to run in the November general election.

Gordon’s selection comes after a meticulous deliberation process during a meeting held on Friday, April 26, 2024, where party members weighed various candidates’ qualifications and capabilities. Despite the suddenness of her entry into the race, Gordon swiftly gained traction and secured substantial support, particularly from labor unions.

Acknowledging the significance of the role she aspires to fill, Gordon expressed humility in following in the footsteps of her mentor, Karen Yarbrough, whom she regarded as a game changer and history maker. With more than two years left in Yarbrough’s term, Gordon aims to continue the legacy of her predecessor while bringing her own vision and leadership to the position.

Gordon’s extensive experience as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, coupled with her academic background in Communications and Journalism, positions her as a highly qualified candidate to assume the responsibilities of the Cook County Clerk. Throughout her tenure, Gordon has demonstrated a profound commitment to public service and community empowerment, traits that align closely with the demands of the clerk’s office.

In addition to her political achievements, Gordon’s educational background underscores her dedication to lifelong learning and professional development. Holding a Master of Arts in Communications & Training from Governors State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northern Illinois University, Gordon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her candidacy.

The Cook County Democratic Party’s decision to nominate Gordon underscores its confidence in her ability to effectively lead the clerk’s office and uphold its vital functions, which include overseeing suburban elections and managing vital records. Gordon’s unanimous selection signals a unified endorsement of her candidacy and a collective belief in her capacity to serve the residents of Cook County with integrity and diligence.

As Gordon prepares to embark on her campaign journey leading up to the November election, she remains steadfast in her commitment to representing the best interests of the community and ensuring that the clerk’s office continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.

Additionally, Cook County Deputy Clerk Cedric Giles has been selected as the interim clerk until someone is elected in November. With Giles at the helm, the office will continue its essential functions and provide uninterrupted services to the residents of Cook County.

With the support of the Cook County Democratic Party and the endorsement of numerous stakeholders, Monica Gordon stands poised to become the next Cook County Clerk, ushering in a new chapter of leadership and stewardship for the benefit of all residents.