Clerk Monica Gordon announces new voting locations

As Early Voting Gets Underway in Suburban Cook County

New Voting Location Opening in Bridgeview to Serve Area’s Growing Muslim Community

Clerk Monica Gordon will hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. in southwest suburban Bridgeview to announce the opening of a new Early Voting location as the Clerk’s Office kicks off Early Voting for the April 1 Consolidated Election in suburban Cook County.

Early Voting begins March 17 and will continue through March 31 in advance of the April 1 local municipal elections. Gordon will announce the opening of a new Early Voting site at the Universal School in Bridgeview as well as a new location in Lyons, bringing the total number of Clerk’s Office Early Voting locations to 55.

Gordon will be joined by Bridgeview officials.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Universal School – 9210 S. Octavia, Bridgeview, IL

