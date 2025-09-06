Molson Coors and Chicago Transit Authority team up on free Bears post-game transportation

Molson Coors promotes responsible celebration in Chicago through Free Rides program after first regular home season game

As part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating responsibly, Molson Coors Beverage Company will offer free post-game transit rides to football fans following the Chicago Bears’ season-opening home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, Sept. 8.

This marks the 37th year of Molson Coors’ Free Rides program in an ongoing effort to help people get home safely following major sporting events and holidays around the country. Since 1988, Molson Coors has provided more than 9 million free rides across the country, including hundreds of thousands in Chicago.

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. following the Bears-Vikings game, Molson Coors, in partnership with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), will provide fare-free rides on the following CTA routes near Soldier Field:

Red, Orange and Green Lines at Roosevelt Station

#146 bus

“There’s nothing quite like cheering on your hometown team, and as the Bears kick off the upcoming season, Molson Coors is committed to helping fans enjoy their festivities safely and responsibly with Free Rides,” said Alison Hanrahan, manager of community affairs, Molson Coors. “Along with our partners at the CTA, we’re helping fans have a great time while counting on a reliable way to get home at the end of the night.”

In collaboration with local mass transit systems, Free Rides have been offered during major holidays and sporting events in a dozen cities, underscoring Molson Coors’ commitment to responsible celebrations in its hometowns and beyond. In 2024, Molson Coors also activated its Free Rides program for the Bears’ home opener against the Tennessee Titans, helping more than 5,000 people get home from Soldier Field.

“We are grateful for our loyal fan base and are dedicated to providing a hassle-free game day experience,” said Meka White Morris, executive vice president of revenue & chief business officer for the Chicago Bears. “We want fans to enjoy this first Monday Night Football Game of the NFL season and all games by celebrating responsibly. Thanks to our partners at Molson Coors for providing a free service to our fans to kick off the season.”

Fans can plan their route home by reviewing transit options on the CTA website.

