We are excited about our first Mollison Fundrive Fundraiser. We’d like everyone to participate in supporting this Fundrive. We need everyone we know to fill a 33 gallon bag with gently used clean clothes, shoes and household items. Our goal is to raise $4,000.00, simply by cleaning out our closets and getting rid of the gently used household items.

The school will have collection days June 1-8, from 10am-2pm.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Irvin C. Mollison Community Representative and Fundrive Coordinator Cathy Dale at 773-550-8007.