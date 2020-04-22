Mobile Food Market serves meals to club families in Northwest Indiana

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is partnering with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and a number of region restaurants to provide meals to Club families during the COVID-19 crisis. The first of these mobile markets was held at Lake Station Boys & Girls Club on April 5, and the next was on April 11 at Gary Boys & Girls Club. The organization will continue to hold pop-up markets at various locations over the course of the next several weeks.

The organization is also partnering with Avalon Manor to provide dinners to families at John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary.

While each of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s ten Clubs across the region have been closed since March 13, president and CEO Ryan Smiley said the organization has been working to find different ways it can serve the community.

“It’s important for us to stay optimistic and do whatever we can to take care of our Club families, even when they are not at our facilities,” Smiley said. “Our partnerships with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Avalon are so impactful. We know our Club families are benefitting directly, and there is nothing more important to our Club staff and the network of volunteers we have.”

In addition to providing meals, the organization has offered activity kits and regularly posts fun and creative activities on its social media accounts that families can complete together. “The goal is to continue being a positive presence for Club kids and their families,” Smiley said.

“This is a tough time for everyone, and we want our Club families to know that we are here for them, and we’ll get through this together.”