MLB to cancel Spring Training games and possibly the baseball season

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

After the NBA and NCAA canceled their season most recently in 24 hours, MLB has followed suit and cancelled spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

According to MLB, Opening Day had been set for March 26, which means it has been pushed back until at least April 9 and likely longer.

“MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” the league said in a statement. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

MLB joined NBA, NHL and MLS in halting game action. College basketball conference tournaments have been cancelled as well, with the future of the NCAA Tournament in doubt too.

As of Crusader press time, no MLB players have tested positive for the virus.