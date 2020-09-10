MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

In honor of the 73rd anniversary of making his major league debut, Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, August 28, across the country. Seventy-five years ago, the Brooklyn Dodgers’ President Branch Rickey told Robinson he would sign him.

The event was celebrated in all MLB ballparks on Friday, as a day when all players, coaches, and managers on both teams, and the umpires, wear Robinson’s No. 42 uniform.

According to his bio, the festivities are a result of Robinson’s memorable Major League career. He was best known for becoming the first Black major league baseball player of the modern era in 1947.

His debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers (today’s Los Angeles Dodgers) ended approximately 80 years of baseball segregation, also known as the baseball color line, or color barrier. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

On Wednesday, August 26, MLB players followed NBA players in walking out due to protests over riots and police brutality issues. Though Major League Baseball honored Robinson on their social media platforms and the MLB Network on Jackie Robinson Day, no games were played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson will forever be remembered as a sports hero to many.

In 1997, MLB retired his No. 42 uniform across all major league teams, and he was the first professional athlete in any sport to be so honored.