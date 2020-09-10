MLB base-steals leader Lou Brock passes at 81

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Major League Baseball legend and St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock passed on Sunday, September 6. Brock’s passing was announced during the Cubs versus Cardinals game on ESPN’s Sunday Night Game of The Week. The two teams played a huge role in launching Brock’s illustrious career.

“Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a news release. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Brock was an American professional baseball outfielder who played 19 years in the Major Leagues (MLB). His career started with the Chicago Cubs in 1961, but he spent the majority of his big-league career as a left fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. Brock was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985 and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. He was also a special instructor coach for the Cardinals organization. Brock was best known for breaking Ty Cobb’s all-time major league stolen base record in 1977. He was an All-Star for six seasons and a National League (NL) stolen base leader for eight seasons. Brock led the NL in doubles and triples in 1968. He also led the NL in singles in 1972, and was the runner-up for the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 1974. Brock was also known as one of Major League Baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers, who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s.