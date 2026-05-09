‘Mistura’ film lives up to its literal meaning

Set against the rich cultural backdrop of 1960s Lima, Peru,“Mistura” tells the story of Norma Piet (Barbara Mori), a privileged French-Peruvian woman whose life unravels when her husband’s betrayal ostracizes her from elite society.

As Norma grapples with isolation and self-doubt, her journey takes an unexpected turn when she immerses herself in Peru’s vibrant culinary world. She forges an unlikely bond with Oscar Lara (César “Pudy” Ballumbrosio), the family’s chauffeur and an Afro-Peruvian musician, whose initial sense of duty evolves into a meaningful partnership.

Oscar guides Norma through her new life choices, and Ballumbrosio’s performance captures the heart of “Mistura,” reflecting the beauty of Peru’s diversity and the strength found in forging deep, meaningful connections.

Together, they explore Peru’s culinary heritage—through markets, local eateries, and intimate kitchens—leading Norma to rediscover her identity and embrace the country’s cultural richness. What begins as personal reinvention grows into a bold culinary venture that challenges social norms and redefines her place in society.

At its core, “Mistura” is a story of identity, resilience, and cultural pride, using food as a powerful lens through which to explore belonging, transformation, and the beauty of Peru’s diversity. But the word mistura also means a fusion of cultures and ingredients.

I loved this movie; it grabbed me from the beginning, on a weekday night when I found it a welcome nightcap to a long day.

There was something about Norma being abandoned by a cheating husband who left her for a younger aristocrat that made “Mistura” a film that needed a deeper look.

After he left her, Norma is really on the cusp of being without the nicely appointed home, complete with a housekeeper and chauffeur. She is from a wealthy family, but her light has been dimmed by her husband’s status and popularity.

And his estrangement compelled Norma to hide her head in shame.

She is also crestfallen when she learns that she won’t be able to stay in the family home, because the husband, Roberto, (Christian Meier) is demanding her eviction.

But Oscar won’t let her sulk for long. He hatches a plan to lean on Norma’s family legacy—where her father was an esteemed chef in Paris—and opens up the husband’s study as a bistro.

Norma has to settle for going to the public market for ingredients and supplies for the bistro. It’s a humbling experience—made easier with Oscar by her side.

And the plan is a success. The subtle close relationship between Oscar and Norma is made more vibrant by the delectable dishes that they dream up for the menu—all culminating in a successful venture.

The U.S. premiere will be widely distributed this weekend, probably in indie or art house film venues. “Mistura” is a great film, and Mori and Ballumbrosio are brilliant in their roles. If you want to see a film with great substance and mouth-watering culinary masterpieces, look for it locally.