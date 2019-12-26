Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Lamar Johnson will get a new trial

By Dan Greenwald, KMOV4

The Missouri Supreme Court will decide if a man who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit will get a new trial.

An appeals court handed down the ruling Tuesday.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner requested a new trial for Lamar Johnson, who was convicted in 1995 in connection with the death of Marcus Boyd. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

At the time, authorities said that Johnson and his co-defendant Philip Campbell fatally shot Boyd over a fight about drug dealing. Campbell and another man who admitted to a role in the murder have since said that Johnson was not involved.

A report from Gardner’s office says police pressured the only eye witness to identify Johnson in a lineup of possible suspects. Most of the two shooters’ faces were covered by masks. The witness retracted the claim in a letter to a pastor in 2003.

In August, a judge denied Johnson’s request for a new trial because she said it was filed long after the deadline, which is 15 days after the verdict.

Gardner then tried to appeal but the office of Attorney General Eric Schmitt said she did not have legal standing the case.

The Court of Appeals for Missouri’s Eastern District says it “must dismiss the appeal,” but is transferring it to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Gardner’s office released the following statement: