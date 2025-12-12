Mississippi barn where Emmett Till was killed to be a memorial site

Seventy years ago, 14-year-old Emmett Till of Chicago was brutally beaten, tortured and killed inside a Mississippi barn before his body was thrown into the Tallahatchie River.

Seven decades after the world learned of Till’s murder, the barn will be turned into a permanent memorial site that will help tell the story of a Black boy whose life was taken by two white men who were never brought to justice.

Last month, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center (ETIC) announced that it had purchased the barn from its unidentified owners after receiving a $1.5 million donation from prominent television producer Shonda Rhimes.

The announcement was made on November 23, the 104th birthday of Till’s late mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who died in 2003 after decades of fighting for justice for her son.

“We think that where the worst harms have happened, the most healing is possible,” ETIC Executive Director Patrick Weems said.

Hours after Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, at the Bryant Grocery and Meat Market in Money, Mississippi, two white men—Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam—took him from the home where he was staying with his great-uncle.

The men drove him to the barn in Drew, Mississippi. Willie Reed, an 18-year-old laborer, told Black newspapers that while walking home, he heard beating and crying coming from the barn.

For decades, the owners of the barn remained undisclosed. ETIC said on its website that it explored alternative ways to acquire the barn, including asking the owner to donate the property.

The organization decided to purchase the property after becoming concerned that someone else—possibly even a hate group—might buy the barn.

ETIC hopes that opening the barn to the public will encourage people to ask questions and learn about Till’s murder.

The center plans to place the barn under 24-hour surveillance with floodlights and security cameras.

ETIC said the barn is fragile and at risk of collapse. The organization expressed concern that waiting too long could result in losing the site forever.

Although the memorial site will not be designated a National Park, ETIC said it will work closely with the National Park Service to ensure the site aligns with national efforts dedicated to truth and remembrance.

Before it opens to the public, ETIC will work with local leaders, Till’s surviving relatives, national organizations and preservation experts to stabilize the barn and design it as a permanent memorial and place of learning, reflection and remembrance.

Meanwhile, the building that once housed the Bryant Grocery and Meat Market—where Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant—has been largely reclaimed by nature. Parts of the building remain standing. For decades, historians and activists pushed the Tribble family to sell the property and transform it into a historic site. In 2018, the family demanded $4 million from potential buyers, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Till’s body was found tied to a cotton gin in the Tallahatchie River. Bryant and Milam were acquitted in a trial that lasted just over an hour. The historical marker erected where Till’s body was discovered has been replaced three times after being vandalized. The first marker was stolen and thrown into the river in 2008. The second was shot more than 100 times by 2014. The third, erected in 2018, was shot 35 times. The fourth marker is the only bulletproof historical marker in the United States, according to ETIC.

For decades, the U.S. government held files related to the case while Till’s mother fought for justice.

Till’s disfigured face shocked the world. In Chicago, his mother insisted on an open casket funeral at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, allowing the world to see what had been done to her son. He was buried at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois.

Historians believe Till’s murder helped spark the Civil Rights Movement, noting that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus in part because she was thinking of Till’s death.