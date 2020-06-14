Mission Propelle: Skokie Vigil For Black Lives

In Partnership with the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Expanding Lives, Mission Propelle, Monster Entertainment, Amber Danielle Photography, Skokie United, ADL Midwest Suburban Solidarity Network, Anti-Defamation League (ADL Midwest) Michael and Susie Lorge, Corporation Counsel, Skokie Village Board, Skokie Library Vero Design +Build LLC. (New partners signing on daily).
Impressive list of dynamic community speakers
WHERE: Oakton Park – 4701 Oakton Street in Skokie, Illinois
WHEN: Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.