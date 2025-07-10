Missing South Side woman prompts family plea

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The family of 49-year-old Felicia Bates is desperately searching for answers after the South Side woman vanished over a week ago. Bates, who lives with her mother and brother near 74th and Jeffrey in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 2, leaving home to visit Hyde Park—a place she often enjoyed and felt safe. She never returned.

A beloved daughter, sister and niece, Felicia lives with multiple mental and physical health conditions, including schizophrenia and diabetes, both of which require daily medication. Her family is now increasingly concerned that, without her prescriptions, Felicia’s well-being is deteriorating by the day.

“Felicia took her meds the morning she left,” her mother, Ruby Bates, explained. “That’s the only reason I felt okay letting her go. But she hasn’t had them since. It’s been too long.”

Felicia was last seen wearing a maroon top, blue capri jeans with gold trim, and blue or possibly pink gym shoes. She reportedly left with some cash tucked into her clothes, but not her cell phone or purse—items she normally took with her. Her family believes she intended to make a brief trip to the Starbucks located inside the Target store on 53rd Street in Hyde Park, which sits across the street from Nicholas Park, a place Felicia frequently visited and enjoyed.

When Felicia had not returned home by 5:00 p.m. that day, her mother, aunt, and other family members grew alarmed and immediately began driving through the neighborhood and surrounding areas to look for her. As word spread, several out-of-town relatives who had been visiting for the Fourth of July holiday chose to remain in Chicago to aid in the ongoing search—reflecting the strength, closeness, and determination of Felicia’s family to bring her home.

Felicia’s family says she has no history of running away and has never gone this long without contacting them. She grew up in the South Shore area, graduated from South Shore High School, and later attended Eastern Illinois University before developing mental health issues in her early twenties.

In hindsight, Felicia’s family believes college may have been one of several life transitions that triggered the emergence of underlying mental health issues—something well documented in young adults with conditions such as schizophrenia.

“She was so bright, always writing, drawing, remembering everything from her childhood,” said Felicia’s aunt and Ruby’s sister, Callie Logan. “She never had problems until she went off to college.” Her mother noticed behavioral changes after Felicia returned home from Eastern Illinois University and made the difficult decision not to send her back, prioritizing her daughter’s long-term health and stability.

Since Felicia’s disappearance, family members have conducted an exhaustive ground search, walking the length of 53rd Street, visiting parks, passing out flyers, and talking to local businesses and shelters. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has also been cooperative, ensuring that Felicia’s photo and information have been distributed to bus and train drivers across the city. CTA drivers on 15 Jeffrey Local—the line Felicia typically used to get to Hyde Park—have confirmed receiving the alerts and have expressed their support.

Despite these efforts, there has been no confirmed sighting of Felicia since the day she left home. Her family is appealing to anyone who may have seen her around July 2, especially in Hyde Park or the downtown area during the Fourth of July parade, to contact authorities or the family directly.

There is concern that, in her disoriented state, Felicia may not identify herself or may go by another name. In the past, she has been known to say she is the “Queen of Spain” or that she’s from Aruba. If off her medication, she may become withdrawn, hallucinate, or exhibit behaviors some may misinterpret as strange.

“Felicia is not dangerous. She’s kind, gentle, and has a very sweet spirit,” said her cousin, Kenji Logan. “But if she’s off her meds too long, she can become confused or defensive, especially if touched or frightened.”

Felicia’s story has drawn attention in part because of the larger crisis facing missing Black women in Chicago and across the country. While canvassing for Felicia in Hyde Park, the family connected with someone affiliated with the University of Chicago, who then directed them to local advocate Trina Reynolds-Tyler at the City Bureau and the Invisible Institute—organizations that study systemic patterns in how missing persons cases involving Black women are handled. Reynolds-Tyler was not available at the time of their visit, but the family was provided with literature and information about other resources.

Bus stop at the corner of 75th and Jeffrey.

Although Felicia’s family received initial support from the Chicago Police Department—including the prompt filing of a missing person report and the assignment of a contact officer—they remain deeply concerned about the broader system’s capacity to respond effectively. What troubles them most is the overwhelming workload reported within the department: only six officers are currently assigned to manage 266 open missing persons cases. They fear that cases involving Black women, in particular, do not receive the same urgency or resources as others.

“If we don’t speak up for our own, who will?” Callie Logan asked. “We know how many Black girls and women are missing and how little media coverage they get. That’s why we’re putting her story out everywhere. The more people who know Felicia is missing, the better chance we have to bring her home.”

Felicia’s family is organizing ongoing search parties and plans to revisit hospitals and shelters throughout the city.

And now they are asking you to look a little closer.

The family urges the public to not overlook the possibility that someone like Felicia—especially in a disoriented or unkempt state—may have been taken in by a well-meaning stranger, a shelter, or simply be wandering the streets, confused and silent. They ask residents across the city to pay attention to individuals who may appear mentally challenged, lost, or out of place in their neighborhoods.

“Don’t assume that every homeless or incoherent person has no one searching for them,” said Logan. “If someone seems confused, unable to answer basic questions, or is behaving unusually, don’t walk past them. Don’t ignore them. Say something. Contact authorities. It could be someone’s daughter. It could be Felicia.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Felicia Bates is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department Area One Detective Division at (312) 747-8380 or the assigned detective at (312) 856-3121. Tips can also be emailed to the Crusader at [email protected].